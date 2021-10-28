CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paid family leave falls out of Biden’s bill as tempers rise

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Top Democrats say a deal is within reach on President Joe Biden’s big domestic bill. But tempers have flared as a...

Joe Biden's Cabinet, including Pete Buttigieg, are directly asking Democrats for their support of his agenda.

Pete's among the officials getting directly involved in trying to — borrowing a phrase — land this plane. What's happening: President Joe Biden's Cabinet is getting more hands-on in trying to get Democrats on board with passing the party's social spending package. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has made calls to frontline Democrats in hopes of getting them on board, according to two Democrats familiar.
Top Democrat unloads on Lindsey Graham's argument that the Biden child tax credit will boost illegal immigration to the US: 'I just have never heard such a stupid thing'

A top Senate Dem slammed Lindsay Graham's argument that the Biden child tax credit will boost illegal immigration to the US. "I just have never heard such a stupid thing," Sen. Sherrod Brown told Insider. Republicans are stepping up their attacks on a benefit that Democrats are touting as an...
Marjorie Taylor Greene complains that someone stole the ‘Let’s go Brandon’ sign mocking Biden from outside her office

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene on Thursday took to Twitter to complain that persons unknown had stolen a sign bearing a code for a vulgar reference to President Joe Biden from outside her office.“Last night someone stole my Let’s Go Brandon sign and tore off a few of the lovely letters from nice people too,” Ms Greene wrote. She added a suggestion that whoever had stolen the display “must have been really upset about that little red wave on Tuesday,” a reference to former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe’s loss in his bid for a second term leading the commonwealth earlier...
Democrats stuck in their own COVID trap

COVID politics was easy for Democrats when Donald Trump was president. Every single death was his fault. In July of 2020, MSNBC host Chris Hayes said, “Right now, right this moment, there are Americans who are alive and who are healthy who will be dead by the fall. And there are Americans who already died who did not have to. All because of the failures of our government and, more specifically, the president of the United States.”
Biden's agenda is dead

There is no doubt about it: The Biden administration is a failure, and so is the president’s agenda. Just 10 months into his presidency, President Joe Biden has suffered a massive political beating. Republicans swept Virginia on Tuesday night, winning almost every single state election less than a year after Biden won the state by 10 points. New Jersey came uncomfortably close to falling to the GOP as well.
US House to vote Friday on giant twin bills at center of Biden agenda

Democratic leaders announced the US House would vote Friday on President Joe Biden's $3 trillion blueprint to transform transport networks and expand the welfare safety net. House Democratic leaders had been hoping for a procedural vote on Biden's $1.75 trillion Build Back Better social spending plan and to rubber-stamp the Senate-passed $1.2 trillion infrastructure package on Thursday but outstanding differences among lawmakers on the details forced a delay. "This Build Back Better agenda, along with the bipartisan infrastructure bill, as we have said, is transformational, and it's historic, and it's important to get this done," White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters. "And so the president is going to continue to work with members in Congress to make that happen."
Biden dismisses danger signs after tough election day for Democrats

The hazard lights are blinking for President Joe Biden after Democratic setbacks in this week’s elections, but the president professes to see no reason for panic. Just one year after he rode to the White House with a record 81 million votes, Biden saw Democratic stalwart Terry McAuliffe fall to first-time Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin in the governor’s […]
What's in, and what's out, as House nears vote on Biden bill

President Joe Biden s now- $1.85 trillion plan to boost social and education programs as well as protect against global warming continues to be fine-tuned by Democrats in Congress with a new goal of completing work before Thanksgiving. The updated plan includes universal preschool, funding to limit child care costs and a one-year continuation of a child tax credit that was expanded earlier this year and applied to more families. But Democrats are scaling back some investments and shortening the timeframe for funding to whittle down spending. Some proposals have been dropped entirely. The House is working to...
