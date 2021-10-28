CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Gary Blair set to retire after this season according to sources

By Thad Norvell
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas A&M women’s basketball coach Gary Blair plans to retire following the 2021-2022 season, TexAgs has learned from sources with knowledge of the situation. The Eagle’s Robert Cessna first reported the story Wednesday night, and Blair is expected to officially discuss his...

myaggienation.com

Texas A&M women's basketball coach Gary Blair will retire at season's end

Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Gary Blair will retire after the 2021-22 season, officially making the announcement in a school release Thursday morning. “I always evaluate myself on: Am I giving everything I have, is my health good and am I still able to make an impact on young lives?," Blair said. "I am fortunate that my health is still great, and I believe that I can still make an impact on our student-athletes and that I can give all my effort every single day. However, I know that it is time for this to be my final season. Although I am excited to begin a new chapter in my life, I am even more excited to compete this year. We are the defending SEC Champions and have the toughest conference schedule in the league this year. I don’t want the fans to come out to send me off. I want the 12th Man to come out and support our players and this program. They have worked extremely hard this offseason and they deserve all the love we can give them. Thank you 12th Man, I can’t wait to see you at Reed Arena this year.”
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Battalion Texas AM

Renowned A&M coach Gary Blair announces retirement

Award-winning Texas A&M women’s basketball head coach Gary Blair announced the 2021-2022 season campaign will be his last. Blair is a member of seven halls of fame, highlighted by his inclusion in the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame. He currently holds 838 victories, the 12th-most in Division I history and fourth among active coaches. The Dallas native came to College Station in 2003 and has since led A&M to a 2011 NCAA Championship and an additional five conference titles, including the most recent 2021 SEC Regular Season Championship.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Houston Chronicle

Gary Blair's legacy at Texas A&M: wins, wisdom and wit

Gary Blair eyeballed a longtime sportswriter’s Hawaiian shirt lionizing the Pittsburgh Steelers during a press conference a couple of years ago and offered what seemed to be a compliment. “I guarantee you’ve got an original,” Blair said with a wry smile. The celebrated Texas A&M women’s basketball coach/comedian wasn’t finished,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
State
Arkansas State
Bryan College Station Eagle

Gary Blair through the years

Texas A&M women's basketball head coach Gary Blair is expected to announce his plans to retire at the end of the 2021-2022 season Thursday afternoon. Here are photos of Blair through the years.
BASKETBALL
Bryan College Station Eagle

Cessna: Aggieland has one more season to appreciate Gary Blair

It’s hard to replace a coaching legend. It will be nearly impossible for Texas A&M to replace women’s basketball coach Gary Blair, who announced Thursday that he will retire at the end of the 2021-22 season. Blair did the impossible. He took the Big 12 Conference’s worst program and in...
BASKETBALL
Bryan College Station Eagle

Gary Blair Press Conference

Texas A&M Women's basketball coach Gary Blair's press conference following the announcement that the 2021-22 season would be his final year coaching. (October 28, 2021)
BASKETBALL
Person
Gary Blair
