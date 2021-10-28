CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Continuum Legal Group Launches with Experienced Lawyers Offering Business Services

Atlanta Business Chronicle
Atlanta Business Chronicle
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Continuum Legal Group LLP is launching in Atlanta with 12 experienced attorneys offering a full suite of services for businesses and individuals. Continuum’s clients will get the personal touch of a boutique firm with the full-service expertise of top attorneys in six primary practice areas: employment, commercial litigation, corporate, real estate,...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Atlanta Business Chronicle

Rockefeller aims to build 61-story Midtown tower

Join over 1,000 Georgia technology professionals at the 23rd annual Georgia CIO of the Year® ORBIE Awards. This annual event honors 26 chief information officers who have demonstrated excellence in technology leadership.
Atlanta Business Chronicle

Jeff Pollock On Leadership: Atlanta commercial real estate sector provides plenty of reasons to ‘be bold’ (podcast)

When Jeff Pollock was in college at Indiana University, he knew he wanted to pursue a career in commercial real estate, and that he wanted to be in Atlanta. What it took the Raleigh, NC native a little longer to figure out is that "in a market like Atlanta where there’s, what I view as unlimited opportunity, there’s no reason not to be bold,” said Pollock, owner and managing principal at Pollock Commercial.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Business
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Business
Atlanta Business Chronicle

Georgia CIO of the Year: Large Enterprise

© 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
GEORGIA STATE
Atlanta Business Chronicle

Small town growing up

Join over 1,000 Georgia technology professionals at the 23rd annual Georgia CIO of the Year® ORBIE Awards. This annual event honors 26 chief information officers who have demonstrated excellence in technology leadership. Honoring individuals who have found the perfect intersection of social good and corporate success. © 2021 American City...
ECONOMY
Atlanta Business Chronicle

How a veteran executive is trying to change the narrative on Latinos in business

Sol Trujillo, co-founder of the L'attitude conference, said there still needs to be more focus on Latinos and Latinas in business. Here's what he's trying to do about it. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawyers#Legal Services#Continuum Legal Group Llp
Atlanta Business Chronicle

GeorgiaCIO ORBIE Awards 2021: Global Finalists

© 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
Atlanta Business Chronicle

SBA awards $100M in "Community Navigator" grants. Here's who got the money.

More than 50 organizations were recently awarded a share of $100 million in SBA Community Navigator grants. Here's who got the money and what small businesses need to know. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
SMALL BUSINESS
Atlanta Business Chronicle

High Ground Company Named Forbes 2021 Top Financial Security Professionals Honoree

High Ground Company, a leading Atlanta based wealth protection planning firm, has been named a 2021 Top Financial Security Professionals honoree by Forbes and Shook Research Group. This inaugural group of distinguished specialists manage client policies in excess of $24 billion. Of the 250 people on this list, there are 34 women and 58 Millennials represented. As the economic recovery continues, this list features exceptional professionals who are helping their clients in a world in which wealth preservation and protection matter more than ever. High Ground Company is one of only four firms to have made the list from Georgia and ranks as number one in the state overall. In addition to this exceptional honor, the firm is also pleased to announce the hire of two new associates. Allyson Kiel joins as Managing Director. Over the last two decades, Allyson has held executive management positions with Wachovia, Wells Fargo, and SunTrust (Truist). Her most recent role was head of the Private Banking for SunTrust, leading over 300 financial professionals in the bank’s high-net-worth client segment. Regarded as an industry leader in the banking, investment, and insurance fields, Allyson adds significant experience, depth and resources to High Ground’s advisory practice. Sophia Bulmash joins as Operations Manager. A recent graduate from Georgia State University’s Robinson College of Business, Sophia leverages business relationships, technology, and her education to provide a white-glove touch for all service-related questions and client needs as they arise. High Ground Company was established by Hunter Ewing and Bo Wilkins in 2019. The industry professionals bring nearly six decades of experience in the high-end life insurance planning field and are considered two of the top advisors in the country. The firm adds value to each client's planning through its understanding and problem-solving based philosophy. This focus delivers the outcomes that the affluent and their team of planners expect. High Ground Company is an owner of Lion Street in Austin, Texas. Lion Street firms are among the industry’s most elite financial firms, and High Ground Company is among the very few firms nationwide to meet its professional criteria.
Atlanta Business Chronicle

GeorgiaCIO ORBIE Awards: Public Sector

© 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Atlanta Business Chronicle

Georgia CIO Lifetime Achievement honoree Lee Crump known as ethical, talented

Lee W. Crump was a purchasing agent for a wholesale hardware distributor in upstate New York in 1973 when his company gave its employees an “IBM aptitude test,” he recalled. He scored the highest, and a career in IT was launched. Crump is this year’s recipient of the Lifetime Achievement ORBIE Award from GeorgiaCIO, one of 21 chapters in the InspireCIO Leadership Network. He will be honored during an event Nov. 5 at Cobb Galleria.
POLITICS
Atlanta Business Chronicle

How Atlanta startup Cooleaf could help mitigate the ‘Great Resignation’

Atlanta startup Cooleaf Inc. has a solution for creating office culture in a remote environment. The employee engagement platform allows companies to create officewide challenges and shoutout employee accomplishments, which could get converted to points for gift cards and other rewards. The shift to remote work has given Cooleaf a...
Atlanta Business Chronicle

Georgia wins $473M plant to make computer chip parts

The plant will produce newly developed glass-based substrates for semiconductor chips used in electronics from smartphones to automobiles. Celebrate the accomplishments of this year's class of the Metro Atlanta area's rising stars. We’ll honor 40 young movers and shakers who are scaling the ranks, making a mark in their industries, and leading in their communities.
GEORGIA STATE
Atlanta Business Chronicle

Insider's view: Real Estate Roundtable CEO, chair talk infrastructure bill, other policies impacting CRE

The Real Estate Roundtable in Washington, D.C., was established to address federal policy issues that affect the commercial real estate industry. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
REAL ESTATE
Atlanta Business Chronicle

Atlanta Business Chronicle

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
225K+
Views
ABOUT

The Atlanta Business Chronicle provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/atlanta

Comments / 0

Community Policy