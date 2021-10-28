Continuum Legal Group Launches with Experienced Lawyers Offering Business Services
Continuum Legal Group LLP is launching in Atlanta with 12 experienced attorneys offering a full suite of services for businesses and individuals. Continuum’s clients will get the personal touch of a boutique firm with the full-service expertise of top attorneys in six primary practice areas: employment, commercial litigation, corporate, real estate,...
When Jeff Pollock was in college at Indiana University, he knew he wanted to pursue a career in commercial real estate, and that he wanted to be in Atlanta. What it took the Raleigh, NC native a little longer to figure out is that "in a market like Atlanta where there’s, what I view as unlimited opportunity, there’s no reason not to be bold,” said Pollock, owner and managing principal at Pollock Commercial.
Atlanta has long missed out on becoming a major market for life sciences, but investor capital has increased within the last five years from developers seeing the lack of competition as an opportunity.
High Ground Company, a leading Atlanta based wealth protection planning firm, has been named a 2021 Top Financial Security Professionals honoree by Forbes and Shook Research Group. This inaugural group of distinguished specialists manage client policies in excess of $24 billion. Of the 250 people on this list, there are 34 women and 58 Millennials represented. As the economic recovery continues, this list features exceptional professionals who are helping their clients in a world in which wealth preservation and protection matter more than ever. High Ground Company is one of only four firms to have made the list from Georgia and ranks as number one in the state overall. In addition to this exceptional honor, the firm is also pleased to announce the hire of two new associates. Allyson Kiel joins as Managing Director. Over the last two decades, Allyson has held executive management positions with Wachovia, Wells Fargo, and SunTrust (Truist). Her most recent role was head of the Private Banking for SunTrust, leading over 300 financial professionals in the bank’s high-net-worth client segment. Regarded as an industry leader in the banking, investment, and insurance fields, Allyson adds significant experience, depth and resources to High Ground’s advisory practice. Sophia Bulmash joins as Operations Manager. A recent graduate from Georgia State University’s Robinson College of Business, Sophia leverages business relationships, technology, and her education to provide a white-glove touch for all service-related questions and client needs as they arise. High Ground Company was established by Hunter Ewing and Bo Wilkins in 2019. The industry professionals bring nearly six decades of experience in the high-end life insurance planning field and are considered two of the top advisors in the country. The firm adds value to each client's planning through its understanding and problem-solving based philosophy. This focus delivers the outcomes that the affluent and their team of planners expect. High Ground Company is an owner of Lion Street in Austin, Texas. Lion Street firms are among the industry’s most elite financial firms, and High Ground Company is among the very few firms nationwide to meet its professional criteria.
After more than a year of online shopping and curbside pickups, those adaptations and many others that Atlanta retailers made to survive the pandemic are likely permanent, experts say. Retailers that didn’t have a strong online presence had to adapt, unable to rely on typical foot traffic, Accenture Innovation Hub...
Lee W. Crump was a purchasing agent for a wholesale hardware distributor in upstate New York in 1973 when his company gave its employees an “IBM aptitude test,” he recalled. He scored the highest, and a career in IT was launched. Crump is this year’s recipient of the Lifetime Achievement ORBIE Award from GeorgiaCIO, one of 21 chapters in the InspireCIO Leadership Network. He will be honored during an event Nov. 5 at Cobb Galleria.
To win over top executives, agents have to understand the needs of the client, how they can be expressed through the home they buy and how they can evolve rapidly during circumstances like a global pandemic.
While many businesses have increased pay in response to the unprecedented labor market conditions, SEC filings show the pay gap between CEOs and the median employee at their businesses remains massive and continues to rise. Some familiar names had the highest gaps.
Atlanta startup Cooleaf Inc. has a solution for creating office culture in a remote environment. The employee engagement platform allows companies to create officewide challenges and shoutout employee accomplishments, which could get converted to points for gift cards and other rewards. The shift to remote work has given Cooleaf a...
The plant will produce newly developed glass-based substrates for semiconductor chips used in electronics from smartphones to automobiles.
