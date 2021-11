York Adopt A Pet is more than dogs and cats and more than just one or two people. It is volunteers who drop what they are doing when hearing of a lost animal. With this story you will find a photo of a group of people who spent a harrowing hour rescue trying to catch this black rabbit this past week who had been seen off and on for several days in the same location. It was posted on York’s Lost and Found by Kay Marie who said she had spotted the rabbit in the tractor tires north of Penners.

YORK, NE ・ 7 DAYS AGO