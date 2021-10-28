CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Calvin Ridley is the best route running receiver in the NFL

atlantafalcons.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlanta Falcons Wide Receiver Calvin Ridley is renowned around the league for his...

www.atlantafalcons.com

thefocus.news

Who is Calvin Ridley’s girlfriend, Dominique Fitchard?

After hearing the news, many NFL fans wanted to know more about Calvin Ridley’s personal life. Let’s take a look. Calvin Ridley’s girlfriend is Dominique Fitchard, who he has reportedly been dating for a number of years. NFL: Video of Aaron Rodgers dancing as John Wick at Halloween party goes...
NFL
NESN

Calvin Ridley Explains Reason For Absence From Falcons

Calvin Ridley is putting his mental health first. The Atlanta Falcons star wide receiver was inactive for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, marking the second week this season he hasn’t played. During the game, he released a statement indicating that the reason for his absence was to take care of his mental well-being.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Calvin Ridley stepping away from football

In a statement, Ridley explained, "These past few weeks have been very challenging and as much as I'd like to be on the field competing with my teammates, I need to step away from football at this time and focus on my mental wellbeing. This will help me be the best version of myself now and in the future." The 26-year-old, who was tasked with filling a larger role this season following Julio Jones' departure, missed Weeks 5 and 8 due to a personal matter. Through five contests, he hauled in 31 passes for 281 yards and two touchdowns. Hopefully, he accomplishes exactly what he needs during his hiatus from the football field.
NFL
Yardbarker

How has Calvin Ridley Looked at Practice?

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley missed the Falcons last game with the New York Jets two weeks ago for personal reasons. He is back in action this week, and quarterback Matt Ryan is encouraged by what he sees from Ridley. "Good. I thought he practiced well for us," said...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Quavo sends heartfelt message to Falcons WR Calvin Ridley

The Atlanta Falcons will be down a key weapon on their offense for the foreseeable future at least, with the wide receiver deciding to step away from football to address his mental health issues. Ridley’s decision has been met with polarizing reactions to it, but for Quavo of Migos, he’s offering his entire support for the disgruntled wideout.
NFL
The Falcoholic

Can Calvin Ridley get back on track against Miami?

After watching Atlanta Falcons rookie tight end Kyle Pitts have a breakout 119-yard performance in the team’s London win over the New York Jets, the time is ripe for wideout Calvin Ridley to have a similarly big game when the team travels to Miami to take on the Dolphins this Sunday.
NFL
FanSided

Calvin Ridley’s future with the Atlanta Falcons is in serious doubt

Despite the Atlanta Falcons leaving Miami with a win, there is one big concern about a certain player on the offense—Calvin Ridley. Calvin Ridley came into this season with the highest expectations of his young career, he was fresh off an incredible year in 2020. To the dismay of him and the team, he has not been the same player this season, it has been hard to watch.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Calvin Ridley News

The Atlanta Falcons will be without star wide receiver Calvin Ridley for the foreseeable future this season. Ridley announced on Sunday afternoon that he is stepping away from football to focus on his mental health. The former Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver missed a game earlier this year for mental health reasons.
NFL
NBC Sports

Arthur Smith has no timetable for Calvin Ridley returning to team

During Sunday’s Falcons loss to the Panthers, wide receiver Calvin Ridley released a statement saying that he is stepping away from football for a while. Ridley was inactive for the game and cited a need to “focus on my mental wellbeing” as the reason he’s stepping away after missing two of the team’s last three games. After the game, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said he learned on Sunday morning that Ridley would not play and that there is no timetable for him to return to the field.
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: Calvin Ridley Won’t Play On Sunday Afternoon

When the Atlanta Falcons take the field against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon, Matt Ryan won’t have his top wide receiver alongside him. According to multiple reports, All-Pro wideout Calvin Ridley is out for this afternoon’s game due to a personal matter. The Falcons did not disclose the nature of the 26-year-old’s absence, but he won’t be with the team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
NFL
koxe.com

Wide receiver Calvin Ridley steps away from Atlanta Falcons to focus on mental health

Atlanta Falcons star wide receiver Calvin Ridley announced in a statement on Twitter that he is stepping away from football to focus on his “mental wellbeing.”. Ridley’s statement read: “These past few weeks have been very challenging and as much as I’d like to be on the field competing with my teammates, I need to step away from football at this time and focus on my mental wellbeing. This will help me be the best version of myself now and in the future. I want to thank my teammates, the entire Atlanta Falcons organization, our great fans, my friends, and my family for all of their support during this time.”
NFL
FanSided

Three players the Falcons could replace Calvin Ridley with

One of the big stories heading into the Atlanta Falcons’ defeat to the Panthers was the loss of Calvin Ridley. Atlanta’s WR1 was announced to be missing the game with a “personal issue”, a recurrence of the issue that kept him from the Falcons trip to London three weeks previous. Mid-game, Ridley released a statement announcing that he would be making the decision to step away from football to focus on his mental wellbeing.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Calvin Ridley returns from absence to score second TD of season

It’s been a tough year for former Alabama stand-out wide receiver Calvin Ridley. After having more than 1,300 yards receiving and 9 touchdowns in 2020, Ridley along with this Atlanta Falcons team has gotten off to a slow start. The Falcons have only won 2 games coming into Sunday’s contest...
NFL
Yardbarker

How Should Falcons, Fans Treat Calvin Ridley?

It's ironic that Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley announced he would be taking a leave of absence from the team the same day Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson opened up about his fight with depression and anxiety on the FOX Sports pregame show. The parallels between the two...
NFL
ESPN

How will Atlanta Falcons move on offensively in Calvin Ridley's absence?

ATLANTA – It came as a surprise. An hour-and-a-half before the Atlanta Falcons kicked off against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, one of their stars wasn’t going to play. Calvin Ridley was inactive – missing his second game this season due to a personal issue. Then, about four hours later,...
NFL
NBC Sports

Calvin Ridley out Sunday due to a personal matter

The Falcons will not have wide receiver Calvin Ridley in the lineup against the Panthers on Sunday. Ridley is inactive due to a personal matter. He was not on the injury report Friday as the Falcons did not hand out any injury designations this week. It’s the second game that...
NFL

