Why Calvin Ridley is the best route running receiver in the NFL

In a statement, Ridley explained, "These past few weeks have been very challenging and as much as I'd like to be on the field competing with my teammates, I need to step away from football at this time and focus on my mental wellbeing. This will help me be the best version of myself now and in the future." The 26-year-old, who was tasked with filling a larger role this season following Julio Jones' departure, missed Weeks 5 and 8 due to a personal matter. Through five contests, he hauled in 31 passes for 281 yards and two touchdowns. Hopefully, he accomplishes exactly what he needs during his hiatus from the football field.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO