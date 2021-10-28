CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

U.S. Economy Growth Slows to 2% Annualized Rate in Third Quarter

By GoLocalProv News Team
GoLocalProv
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Commerce Department announced Thursday that the U.S. gross domestic product growth decelerated to an 2% annualized rate in the third quarter, down from a 6.7% rate in the April-June quarter. It marks the slowest U.S....

