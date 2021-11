Advances in the AI behind speech recognition are driving growth in the market, attracting venture capital and funding startups, posing challenges to established players. The growing acceptance and use of speech recognition devices are driving the market, which according to an estimate by Meticulous Research is expected to reach $26.8 billion globally by 2025, according to a recent account in Analytics Insight. Better speed and accuracy are among the benefits of the evolving technology.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 14 DAYS AGO