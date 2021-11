Lando Norris believes Ferrari has had a quicker car for the majority of the season, but McLaren’s execution has allowed it to score more strongly in races. McLaren currently holds third place in the constructors’ championship but has seen Ferrari cut its advantage to just 3.5 points with recently improved performances. In both Turkey and Austin, Ferrari had a clear advantage following the introduction of a power unit update, but Norris says any claims that McLaren was the far quicker team at other stages in the season are false.

