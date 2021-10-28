CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Democrats' Plans to Expand Medicare Benefits May Pinch Advantage Plans' Funding

By Analysis
healthleadersmedia.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCritics of the Medicare Advantage program have long argued that the government is too generous in paying the private plans. — This article was published on Thursday, October 28, 2021 inKaiser Health News. "Did you think we wouldn't notice?" an older woman says, speaking into the camera. "You thought...

www.healthleadersmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

69% of Medicare beneficiaries want to shop beyond marketplaces

While CMS is taking steps this year to make shopping on insurance marketplaces easier, Medicare beneficiaries are looking for additional ways to shop for coverage, according to a report from eHealth. The report, which surveyed 6,400 consumers and 15 insurers, found that 69 percent of Medicare beneficiaries want options beside...
HEALTH
Benzinga

What are Medicare Plan Star Ratings and Why They Should Matter To Seniors?

Every year the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) releases Star Ratings for Medicare Advantage (Medicare Part C) and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans. The information can be an essential piece of information especially for Medicare beneficiaries currently in plans that received average or poor ratings. 2022 Medicare...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare Benefits#Medicare Plans#Medicare Advantage#Medicare Premiums#Democrats#Inkaiser Health News#Congress
Kaiser Family Foundation

Medicare Advantage 2022 Spotlight: First Look

Over the last decade, Medicare Advantage, the private plan alternative to traditional Medicare, has taken on a larger role in the Medicare program. In 2021, more than 26 million Medicare beneficiaries are enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan. This brief provides an overview of the Medicare Advantage plans that are available for 2022 and key trends over time. (A separate overview of the 2022 Medicare Part D marketplace is also available.)
TEXAS STATE
Kaiser Family Foundation

Medicare Part D: A First Look at Medicare Prescription Drug Plans in 2022

During the Medicare open enrollment period from October 15 to December 7 each year, beneficiaries can enroll in a plan that provides Part D prescription drug coverage, either a stand-alone prescription drug plan (PDP) as a supplement to traditional Medicare, or a Medicare Advantage prescription drug plan (MA-PD), which covers all Medicare benefits, including drugs. In 2021, 48 million Medicare beneficiaries, or more than three-quarters (77%) of all Medicare beneficiaries, are enrolled in Medicare Part D plans, with half (50%) enrolled in stand-alone PDPs and the other half (50%) enrolled in Medicare Advantage drug plans. This issue brief provides an overview of the Medicare Part D marketplace in 2022 and key trends over time, focusing primarily on stand-alone PDPs. (A separate overview of the 2022 Medicare Advantage market is also available.) Unless otherwise noted, weighted estimates are based on August enrollment (see Methods box for additional details).
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
bloomberglaw.com

Drug Price Overhaul on Tap for Medicare if Congress Doesn’t Act

Exclusion of drug pricing provisions called a ‘gift’ to pharma. Medicare’s innovation center may be the best avenue for lowering drug costs if provisions empowering government price negotiation don’t make it into a sweeping domestic spending package. Democratic lawmakers are scrambling to reach a deal to get a long-debated drug...
U.S. POLITICS
Boston Globe

Health coverage would be expanded under Democrats’ spending plan

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s new social spending framework includes an expansion of health insurance that would provide millions of uninsured Americans with new coverage. But most of the health care programs that appeared in an earlier version of the proposal have been scaled back. Notably, the revised plan does...
U.S. POLITICS
Kiplinger

Biden's Spending Framework Limits Medicare Expansion

Medicare benefits would be expanded to include hearing coverage under a framework for a $1.75 trillion spending plan released by President Joe Biden on Thursday. Biden’s proposed Medicare expansion is less ambitious than some Democrats have pushed for. Currently, original Medicare doesn’t cover hearing, dental or vision benefits, and a budget reconciliation bill considered by Congress earlier this year would have expanded the program to cover all three. Proponents of the expansion argued that covering these benefits would ensure that older Americans received necessary care and would put original Medicare on a more level playing field with Medicare Advantage plans. Some Advantage plans, which are provided by private insurers, already cover dental, hearing and vision.
U.S. POLITICS
CNBC

Senate Democrats push for tax on billionaires to help fund spending plan

As lawmakers inch closer to finalizing their social spending package, Senate Democrats are eyeing a tax on billionaires to help fund the plan. Americans with $1 billion of wealth or those earning $100 million annually for three consecutive years may face a yearly tax on asset growth, such as stocks and bonds, regardless of when they sell.
CONGRESS & COURTS
healthleadersmedia.com

2022 Medicare Advantage Plan Overview, Part Three: Social Determinants

"Medicare Advantage plans have a unique and growing opportunity to address the needs of socioeconomically vulnerable populations and improve their health," reports America's Health Insurance Plans. — The expansion of supplemental benefits is just one of the strategies Medicare Advantage (MA) plans are using to address social determinants of health (SDOH). More plans for individuals with low incomes, as well as targeted SDOH investments and initiatives, round out carrier approaches.
HEALTH
arcamax.com

Commentary: Medicare can cover dental care inexpensively

As the cost of President Joe Biden’s spending package shrinks from $3.5 trillion closer to $2 trillion, Sen. Bernie Sanders’s proposal to add dental, vision and hearing coverage to Medicare has emerged as a sticking point in negotiations. Opposing Sanders are Democrats such as Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina who would like to prioritize spending to benefit low-income people — including by providing health insurance for the poor in states that have refused to expand Medicaid.
U.S. POLITICS
Consumer Reports.org

The Pros and Cons of Medicare Advantage

If you’re one of the 63 million Americans enrolled in Medicare, you’re probably being deluged by marketing pitches for Medicare Advantage plans, which offer managed care with low or zero premiums. Medicare’s fall open enrollment season starts Oct. 15 and runs through Dec. 7, when you can switch your coverage...
Nevada Current

Federal vaccine rule for private businesses to kick in on Jan. 4

Policy, politics and progressive commentary WASHINGTON-Many private employers beginning in January will have to ensure their workers either are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or that they will undergo weekly testing and wear a face covering, under a new federal rule announced Thursday by the White House. The policy from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is set to affect 84 […] The post Federal vaccine rule for private businesses to kick in on Jan. 4 appeared first on Nevada Current.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy