Neu.ro unveils zero-emissions AI cloud in partnership with atNorth

By Ben Wodecki
aibusiness.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs carbon emissions from data centers are estimated to rival those of pre-COVID air travel. MLOps firm Neu.ro has launched a zero-emissions AI cloud. The platform can be integrated with a complete stack of MLOps tooling for the entire machine learning model lifecycle. It uses 100 percent renewable geothermal...

aibusiness.com

vmware.com

VMware’s vRealize AI Cloud with vRealize Cloud Universal Subscription

Customers transitioning to cloud need a consistent hybrid and multi-cloud management experience. Alongside, organizations are looking to unleash the power of cloud through cloud based innovative features in their cloud journey. VMware addresses these challenges through vRealize Cloud Universal which is a flexible subscription that simplifies the purchase and consumption of VMware multi-cloud infrastructure and management services across the data center, edge, VMware Cloud or multi-cloud. Plus, there are cloud based powerful services to help customer experience the power of cloud faster.
SOFTWARE
wraltechwire.com

Lenovo expands partnership with VMware on AI, edge-to-cloud solutions

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Lenovo is deepening a partnership with VMware, the company says. Through the partnership between the two companies, resulted in the introduction of what Lenovo called in a statement “new, first-to-market edge-to-cloud and AI solutions,” referring to edge computing which pushes more computing power and data access to devices outside standard enterprise networks.
BUSINESS
Lumia UK

Accelerating healthcare AI innovation with Zero Trust technology

From research to diagnosis to treatment, AI has the potential to improve outcomes for some treatments by 30 to 40 percent and reduce costs by up to 50 percent. Although healthcare algorithms are predicted to represent a $42.5B market by 2026, less than 35 algorithms have been approved by the FDA, and only two of those are classified as truly novel.1 Obtaining the large data sets necessary for generalizability, transparency, and reducing bias has historically been difficult and time-consuming, due in large part to regulatory restrictions enacted to protect patient data privacy. That’s why the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) collaborated with Microsoft, Fortanix, and Intel to create BeeKeeperAI. It enables secure collaboration between algorithm owners and data stewards (for example, healthy systems, etc.) in a Zero Trust environment (enabled by Azure Confidential Computing), protecting the algorithm intellectual property (IP) and the data in ways that eliminate the need to de-identify or anonymize Protected Health Information (PHI)—because the data is never visible or exposed.
HEALTH
InformationWeek

CIO Agenda: Cloud, Cybersecurity, and AI Investments Ahead

Nearly two years after a massive disruption hit enterprises, a few lessons are evident. Some organizations quickly adapted to the circumstances, recognized the opportunities available, and acted to capitalize on them. Other organizations were caught unprepared for the unexpected and struggled to keep going. Some of them shut down. What...
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

VMware Unveils Enhancements to its Telco Cloud Platform

VMware has unveiled enhancements to its Telco Cloud Platform designed to help service providers speed their multi-cloud transformation. The enhancements to VMware Telco Cloud Platform include:. - VMware Telco Cloud Platform – Public Cloud will let service providers seamlessly incorporate public clouds into their overall 5G architecture. - VMware Telco...
TECHNOLOGY
petsplusmag.com

Retailers Pledge Zero-Emissions Shipping by 2040

Retailers Amazon, Ikea and Zara are among nine multinational companies that have committed to transport all of their cargo in zero-emission ships by 2040, reports The Financial Times. Shipping is reportedly responsible for 1.7 percent of greenhouse gas emissions worldwide, according to the World Resources Institute. The International Maritime Organizatio...
ENVIRONMENT
gamepur.com

Sega and Microsoft Azure are planning a strategic cloud partnership

Sega has announced that they will work with Microsoft’s cloud platform Azure going forward to create their previously announced “Super Game.” This agreement appears to be a partnership between the two companies, with Sega stating that the two will cooperate to “further evolve technologies.”. What this will mean for both...
VIDEO GAMES
aibusiness.com

Staircase AI raises $4m in seed funding to bring AI to client management

The platform uses natural language processing to identify customers that are at risk of churn or ready for an upsell. Staircase AI, which calls itself a relationship intelligence startup, has raised $4m in a seed round. The company received funding from Disruptive AI, an early-stage VC fund that specializes in...
TECHNOLOGY
aibusiness.com

Kneron unveils the KL530: Its most energy-efficient chip to date

American chipmaker Kneron has unveiled the KL530 – its first edge AI chip to integrate an Image Signal Processor (ISP). The KL530 is built on the open source RISC-V instruction set, and the company calls it its most energy-efficient processor to date. Boasting more than twice the TOPS/watt over the...
ELECTRONICS
devops.com

Oracle Adds AI Services to Cloud Portfolio

Oracle today unfurled Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) AI services, a collection of services that make it easier for developers to use application programming interfaces (APIs) to invoke a wide range of services based on algorithms trained by Oracle on their behalf. Elad Ziklik, vice president of product management for AI...
SOFTWARE
Infoworld

Oracle bolsters cloud infrastructure with suite of AI tools

Oracle has updated its cloud infrastructure service (OCI) to include a new suite of artificial intelligence services with six new tools that aim to make it easier and faster for developers and data scientists to apply AI, including machine learning techniques, to different enterprise scenarios. The new suite of AI...
SOFTWARE
aibusiness.com

Are smart buildings the solution for our future?

Just 34 percent of UK buildings are fitted with smart tech. The race to tackle climate change is dominating headlines as the world prepares for the COP26 conference. The UK government recently announced plans to cut emissions in the UK's 30 million buildings and released a comprehensive net-zero strategy. Installing...
TECHNOLOGY
aibusiness.com

Intel subsidiary cnvrg.io launches hardware-agnostic managed AI platform

Intel has unveiled a new Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) dubbed cnvrg.io Metacloud. The platform, which is currently in early access, was developed using tech from cnvrg.io, the Israeli AI software startup it acquired last November. The Metacloud is essentially a managed version of cnvrg.io’s Kubernetes-based OS for machine learning and is designed...
SOFTWARE
aibusiness.com

AI Summit Silicon Valley 2021: Accelerating AI through trust and ingenuity

First day of the conference saw experts from Microsoft and IBM Watson offer insights into their AI work. Business leaders in AI must rely on the resources of their teams and not solely on technology, according to Mitra Azizirad, corporate VP for Microsoft AI and Innovation. Azizirad told attendees of...
TECHNOLOGY
aibusiness.com

High-tech gynecology tool developer illumigyn secures $33m in funding

Israeli firm is looking to deploy its first products in the US, India, and South Korea. Israeli startup illumigyn, which is looking to develop AI for gynecological imaging, has raised $33m following investments from the Yozma Group Korea and Ubicom Holdings Japan. The company said the funding will help accelerate...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Adobe continues its AI push in Creative Cloud

If you’ve ever worked with Photoshop, you know the pain of trying to precisely select an object in order to then manipulate it. Using the “magic wand,” after all, often felt anything but magical. Last year, Adobe added the object selection tool, which uses AI to help you with that. Now, with the latest update, Adobe is also introducing auto-masking, which takes this one step further by automatically recognizing the different objects in an image. Adobe is quite open about the fact that it won’t detect everything just yet, but the company also notes that this feature will improve over time.
SOFTWARE
CFO.com

Starting on the Path to Net-Zero Emissions

The urgency around global warming and climate change is increasing worldwide, with public and private entities feeling pressure to reduce their carbon footprints. According to the recent UN Climate Change Report, limiting human impact on global warming requires reaching at least net-zero CO2 emissions, coupled with significant reductions in other greenhouse gas emissions. Many private sector companies commit to net zero because they feel it’s the right thing; others are influenced by clients, customers, and shareholders. However, all should consider actionable plans to get to net zero.
ENVIRONMENT

