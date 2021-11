One person was shot after it's said he just asked to see the suspect's gun outside of a Lubbock gas station. KAMC News reports that a gunshot victim arrived at University Medical Center at around 1:45 a.m. An officer arrived and was told the victim was with multiple people inside a vehicle parked at a gas station. He claims he heard screaming from the driver's side and then felt he had been shot. He looked down and saw he was bleeding.

