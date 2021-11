E-commerce sales grew by nearly one-third in 2020, in large part due to the pandemic. Meanwhile, retail data breaches grew even more prevalent and costly. Retailers need to know not just the cost of a data breach, but the risks and challenges involved with one. This can help IT security professionals and business owners protect against attacks. It also helps to look at some of the more infamous data breaches of the past year. Be prepared by knowing what threats to protect against.

