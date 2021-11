Valerie June has announced a cross-country Spring 2022 tour. It's set to kick off in March with an appearance in Seattle, Wash. Further shows Oregon, California and New York, as well as Canada, New England, the Midwest and the mid-Atlantic, will keep June on the road through May; a full list of dates and cities is below. The Tennessee-born musician also has a few live shows scheduled ahead of the spring tour, including a November show at the McCarter Theater in Princeton, N.J., and a Jan. 29 performance in Minneapolis, Minn., at First Avenue.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO