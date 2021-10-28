CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Hanks adorably crashes couple’s wedding on the beach

Cover picture for the articleOne soon-to-be-wed couple not only enjoyed a nice sunny day for their beachside nuptials -- they also received the surprise of their life when actor Tom Hanks crashed their ceremony. Diciembre and Tashia Farries tell KTTV they were exchanging vows on Santa Monica beach in California...

