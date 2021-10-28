CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Bright Wall/Dark Room October 2021: Parenting, The Pandemic, and Paw Patrol: The Movie by Andrew Root

By The Editors
Roger Ebert
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are pleased to offer an excerpt from the latest issue of the online magazine, Bright Wall/Dark Room. The theme for their October issue, and their 100th, is "Transcendence." The issue includes the below essay by Andrew Root on "Paw Patrol: The Movie." You can read our previous excerpts...

www.rogerebert.com

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit News

From Paw Paw to 'Pretty Woman,' Michigan native directs musical version of hit '90s movie

Adapting the 1990 blockbuster "Pretty Woman" for the stage, director Jerry Mitchell, who grew up in Michigan, knew there were certain scenes that couldn't be touched. There's the scene with actress Julia Roberts in her iconic dress when she arrives in Hollywood and her friend, Kit, calling her Cinderella but with a profane twist. And of course, one of the movie's biggest scenes is when Roberts, in a gorgeous red dress, goes to the opera with her client turned love, Richard Gere.
MICHIGAN STATE
TVOvermind

Underrated Horror Movie Recommendations: The Dark Half

This is one of those movies that a lot of writers should be able to appreciate since it has a lot to do with being an author and the madness that can grip those that practice the written word from time to time. That might sound a little too melodramatic, but once you start down this path it’s hard to stop sometimes, and fiction writing is perhaps one of the more addictive ways to give in to the madness since between the ideas that pop into your head and the paths we take to follow them to their endpoint, it’s sometimes hard not to feel the need to drink to drown out the nightmares that can come. This story is one of those that make a point of pushing that idea since it starts out when Thad Beaumont is just a boy and is dealing with massive headaches that turn out to be caused by a tumor growing inside his brain. The truly strange part of this is that the tumor is actually the remains of an unborn twin that was absorbed in the womb.
MOVIES
mycouriertribune.com

MOVIE REVIEW: I predict a bright future for these filmmakers

Trigger warning. This entire movie is full of triggers - the ones its characters react to and the ones the audience may. It is a bleak film about the relentless cycle of addiction and its many inevitable ripple effects on those who love the addicted. It is also a movie about mother-son relationships in some of their most dysfunctional forms.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Iain Armitage
Person
Roger Ebert
Variety

Juno Temple Says New Series ‘The Offer’ Will Reveal the ‘Scary S—’ Behind the Scenes of ‘The Godfather’

Welcome to this week’s “Just for Variety.” Juno Temple didn’t have to travel far to attend Neiman Marcus’ recent holiday campaign launch on the Paramount lot — she’s been there shooting “The Offer,” Paramount Plus’ limited series about the making of “The Godfather.” “I literally had a freakout that was very vocal,” the Emmy-nominated “Ted Lasso” star recalls of her first time driving through the Paramount gates on Melrose Avenue. “This is one of the most glamorous and historic studios. And then I’m walking onto sets that are re-creating ‘The Godfather’ sets. I was like, ‘What is happening?’” While we may...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Finch’ Review: Tom Hanks Pledges to Protect His Dog in Impressively Scaled Sci-Fi Charmer

For a post-apocalyptic saga set in a barren future of extreme temperatures and atmospheric toxicity, “Finch” comes with a strangely cozy premise, one that sends the universally beloved star Tom Hanks on an adventurous cross-country road trip alongside an affable homemade robot and an especially cute pooch. The ever-paternal Hanks plays the eponymous character of Miguel Sapochnik’s impressively scaled science-fiction epic. He is one of humankind’s few survivors of a catastrophic cosmic event that wiped the earth nearly clean of its most vital resources a decade ago. Despite the bleak backdrop, “Finch” manages to stay true to the fuzzy ring of...
PETS
Columbian

New on DVD: Cartoon pups star in ‘Paw Patrol’

An animated movie best suited for younger audiences tops the DVD releases for the week of Nov. 2. “Paw Patrol: The Movie”: The rescue dogs of the Nickelodeon children’s cartoon venture to Adventure City in their first feature film, hoping to thwart the plans of the nefarious mayor. “Slightly stepped...
TV & VIDEOS
WABE

Knock at the Gate presents an audio experience of ‘Macbeth’ designed for headphones and a dark room

Have you ever watched a play with your eyes closed? Falling asleep doesn’t count. For some audiophiles, the sounds, voices, and music of theater are the very best part. This Halloween season, the immersive audio producers Knock at the Gate invite us to “gather our headphones and dim the lights” for an all-audio experience of Shakespeare’s chilling tragedy “Macbeth“. With award-winning voice actors and thrilling sound design, listeners will experience total immersion into “Macbeth’s” haunting tale of betrayal, madness, and political catastrophe. Knock at the Gate produced “Macbeth” in collaboration with Multiband Studios and will broadcast the experience Nov. 4-7 and 11-14. Knock at the Gate producer, and co-founder Sean Hudock joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom, along with Theater Emory artistic director and actor January LaVoy, who plays Lady Macbeth in the production.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#The Room#The Movies#Bright Wall Dark Room#Braxton Hicks
Roger Ebert

Only the Animals

Dominik Moll’s “Only the Animals” is one of those movies that's best experienced by going into it knowing as little as possible. Of course, this makes a challenge for anyone charged with writing about it—how does one go about discussing it in any substantial way without ruining some of the numerous surprises along the way. To that end, I will endeavor to be as brief and vague about any plot particulars as I can. But my advice is that if you have any interest in seeing the film (Spoiler Alert: you should), you should probably set this review aside for the time being, watch the film for yourself, and then come back later to discover just how brilliant and precise my analysis has been. Trust me—I don’t mind.
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Review: ANTLERS Is a Super Dark and Hellish Horror Movie

Most horror movies that I see get made these days incorporate some kind of light humor into the story to give the audience some kind of relief from the intensity that is going on. Well, with Antlers, producer Guillermo del Toro and director Scott Cooper made a horror movie void of any humor. The went straight for the jugular on this film, making a jet-black hellish horror movie that makes your stomach turn.
MOVIES
Roger Ebert

The Unloved, Part 95: Castle Keep

There's no way around how Sydney Pollack's "Castle Keep" has aged awkwardly. Half of its jokes don't land and never did, and it was written and directed by people who sacrificed artistry for cleverness. But there's undeniably a kind of odd magic at work here. How many people were interested in showing warfare as simply the province of absurdity, and in showing the battlefield as not a transformative place but simply a graveyard waiting for bodies?
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Roger Ebert

Short Films in Focus: Shots in the Dark with David Godlis

As every rock historian knows, the legendary club CBGB’s, located in the Bowery of New York City, gave rise to some of the most important bands of the ‘70s. The Ramones, Talking Heads, Television and countless punk bands had many gigs in that space and was considered one of rock’s most sacred grounds. As photographer David Godlis says in the documentary “Shots In the Dark with David Godlis,” “I never really thought too much about whether or not this was a good night to go to CBGB’s. It was always a good night to go to CBGB’s.”
MOVIES
vitalthrills.com

PAW Patrol Movie Gets Sequel in October 2023

Following the global success of the first PAW Patrol movie, Spin Master Corp. announced today it is producing a second big screen feature, entitled PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, for its preschool powerhouse franchise. The CGI-animated film will be distributed by Paramount Pictures and is set for an exclusive theatrical release on October 13, 2023.
MOVIES
SFGate

'PAW Patrol: The Movie' Sequel Coming in 2023, Spinoff TV Series in the Works

Paramount Pictures will release the film in theaters on Oct. 13, 2023. Unlike the first movie, which debuted on Paramount Plus on the same day as its theatrical release as a concession to the pandemic, the upcoming animated adventure will play exclusively in theaters. More from Variety. ViacomCBS Signs Nickelodeon...
TV & VIDEOS
POPSUGAR

30 of the Best Hallmark Christmas Movies That Are Sure to Make Spirits Bright

Listen, Hallmark is known for its plethora of movies, specifically Christmas movies. For years now, the iconic channel has been making made-for-TV movies that while all similar, still tell a variety of stories set in the holiday season. Whether it's a widow who moves to a small town and finds love again or a single dad who falls in love with a new woman in town, there's definitely a Hallmark Christmas movie with a warm and fuzzy story.
MOVIES
IndieWire

A Classic Movie Lover’s Guide to Favorite Old Hollywood Films and Gifts

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The glamour of Old Hollywood is timeless, but the holiday season is a great time to purchase one of these classic film-themed gifts. In addition to curating broadcast lineups of the greatest films of all time (from one of the largest film libraries in the world), Turner Classic Movies has also curated a wide variety of gifts for the classic film fan in your...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy