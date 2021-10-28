Bright Wall/Dark Room October 2021: Parenting, The Pandemic, and Paw Patrol: The Movie by Andrew Root

Have you ever watched a play with your eyes closed? Falling asleep doesn’t count. For some audiophiles, the sounds, voices, and music of theater are the very best part. This Halloween season, the immersive audio producers Knock at the Gate invite us to “gather our headphones and dim the lights” for an all-audio experience of Shakespeare’s chilling tragedy “Macbeth“. With award-winning voice actors and thrilling sound design, listeners will experience total immersion into “Macbeth’s” haunting tale of betrayal, madness, and political catastrophe. Knock at the Gate produced “Macbeth” in collaboration with Multiband Studios and will broadcast the experience Nov. 4-7 and 11-14. Knock at the Gate producer, and co-founder Sean Hudock joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom, along with Theater Emory artistic director and actor January LaVoy, who plays Lady Macbeth in the production.
