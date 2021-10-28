Survey of Unmet Transportation Needs

Informational listening session on December 1 seeks public input on how bus systems, dial-a-ride, and paratransit services can better serve residents in Santa Barbara County. Santa Barbara, Calif. - an unmet transit needs listening session will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, via Zoom Webinar hosted by the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG). The public is encouraged to stop by anytime during the two-hour virtual listening session to share comments or concerns about bus systems, dial-a-ride and paratransit services in Santa Barbara County, or express needs for new or expanded services in the county. Spanish language interpretation services will be available during the listening session.
