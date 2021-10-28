CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos getting bullied in trenches as Washington dominates as Football Team comes to Denver

By Rich Kurtzman
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThen, you must win the line of scrimmage. It’s as simple as that. As much as today’s NFL is glitzy and glamorous — wide receivers and quarterbacks stealing the show with their dazzling displays of passing prowess — winners and losers can often be determined by winning or losing the line...

Ben Roethlisberger’s last game as Steelers’ starter could be Sunday vs. Broncos

Listen to the latest episode by clicking above -- or on your favorite app including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. Stick a fork in him; Ben Roethlisberger is done. Such is the cold-eyed, callous assessment of once-adoring Steelers Nation. Certainly, it is, if you judge by the damning reaction on Twitter in wake of the Steelers’ season-crushing 27-17 loss in Green Bay. This time it wasn’t on the Steelers young and unproven offensive line. The Steelers’ struggles were clearly the result of their 39-year-old, future Hall of Fame quarterback’s rapidly fading skills. Big Ben is but a slight shadow of his former self. He can’t move in Matt Canada’s offense requiring mobility. Worse, he’s missing wide-open receivers down the football. The result, splash plays have been reduced to a trickle. No wonder Mike Tomlin was caught on TV camera’s making moon eyes at the Packers’ Aaron Rodgers from the sidelines. He’s looking for a quarterback, any quarterback, that can be paired with Pittsburgh’s plethora of talented receivers, its promising rookie running back, and a defense that, when it hits its stride and shrugs off a string of nagging injuries, should be as stinging and sack-happy as ever. No wonder the sad yet anxious eyes of Steelers Nation are on Big Ben, waiting, wondering when he’ll be shown a seat on the sideline. Conventional wisdom held that the final curtain on Ben’s career would fall during the Steelers’ bye week later this month. Now, Steelers fans and analysts alike are insisting Ben be shown the door to the showers should he falter against the mediocre Broncos Sunday at Heinze Field. Are we seeing Big Ben’s last game as a starter? Even Mike Tomlin, a Ben believer, conceded Roethlisberger, once so capable of shrugging off pass rushers and eluding pressure, is simply can’t move the way he once did. That’s a huge concession, considering Canada’s offense is predicated on movement. Then again, nothing about this still-young Steelers’ season makes any sense. Sitting Big Ben would be the one thing that makes sense. Endings are hard. Just ask Stephen King. A Hollywood ending for Ben and these Steelers was always fantasy. This isn’t Tinseltown. It’s Pittsburgh. It’s the NFL. No one beats Father Time. Except, of course, Tom Brady. Here now are the valid, inescapable reasons for Ben taking a seat on the bench – plus an impassioned Pittsburgh counterargument to stick with Roethlisberger – all in this ‘pains-me-to-say-it’ edition of your Steelers Update Podcast. And be sure to check out my PennLive column first thing Thursday. It will be packed with plenty of memes depicting Pittsburgh’s shocking displeasure and displeasure with its aging, struggling Steelers’ quarterback.
Broncos’ Von Miller Is Seething And Making Threats

Three weeks does not make or break a season, especially early on in a 17-week season. But let's face it, there isn't a whole lot more time for the Denver Broncos to figure this out and right the ship. The first three weeks of the season and the last three...
Broncos, Vikings Reportedly Agree To Trade

Just two days after losing Von Miller, the Denver Broncos acquired a veteran pass rusher from the Minnesota Vikings. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Vikings are sending Stephen Weatherly and a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Broncos in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round pick. “Trade! The Vikings...
Yardbarker

Thursday Night Football: Denver Broncos vs. Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns badly need a win on Thursday Night Football, whether it is admitted or not. Cleveland is coming off a pounding at the hands of the Arizona Cardinals, a game where injuries continued to pile up. Cleveland surely won’t be a full health against the Denver Broncos, but...
CBS Sports

Winners and losers from NFL Week 8, plus Rams acquire Von Miller and Derrick Henry undergoing foot surgery

Welcome to the Monday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. The day after Halloween is definitely one of my top seven favorite days of the year and that's mostly because it's the one day where I don't feel guilty for eating 75 Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. Normally, I'll cut myself off at 74, but on Nov. 1, I allow myself to eat 75. The only downside with eating so many of them is that my keyboard is now covered in both chocolate and peanut butter.
FanSided

Denver Broncos: 5 players who won’t be back with team in 2022

The Denver Broncos appear to be a sinking ship, and though there is plenty of time left in the 2021 season, some focus needs to start being placed on next year. The Broncos still have 10 games left to play, but if we’re honest with ourselves, this season is already over. Sitting at 3-4, they are still very much in it mathematically, but watching the team’s last four games, it’s hard to imagine how the Broncos will win many more games this season.
Taylor Heinicke
Von Miller
FanSided

Denver Broncos look to continue historical dominance of Cleveland Browns

The Denver Broncos will be in desperation mode on Thursday Night Football, looking to get their season back on track. Following three straight losses in which the Broncos have been thoroughly outplayed in each game, they now head to FirstEnergy Stadium on a short week to face what many thought would be one of the AFC’s best teams this season.
newschain

Shorthanded Cleveland Browns get job done with win over Denver Broncos

A Cleveland Browns side lacking first-choice players in key positions managed to hold on to secure a 17-14 win over the Denver Broncos. Injuries to quarterback Baker Mayfield, and running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt meant the Browns were short on offence but they still managed 10 points in the first quarter.
Gazette

Broncos subplots: Denver struggles to get run game going in loss to the Browns

CLEVELAND — The Broncos lost their fourth straight game Thursday night, losing to the Browns 17-14 on the road. Run game struggles. The Broncos struggled to run the ball, rushing it 14 times for only 41 yards. Javonte Williams had 20 yards on four carries and Melvin Gordon had 18 yards on eight carries. Said Gordon: "We've just got to stay on the field. We've got to convert on third downs. ... We've got to figure out a way to be able to run the ball, because when we run the ball effectively, we open up everything, and me and Javonte, we're pretty good runners. We can make it go."
FanSided

Denver Broncos get a new franchise QB in 2022 mock draft

Denver started off scorching hot, but are now struggling and will likely look to rebuild in the draft. Looking back to the off-season, the Denver Broncos were all positives. The Broncos made a couple of notable off-season moves with the acquisitions of Ronald Darby and Kyle Fuller to an already quality defense. To add to the Darby and Fuller move, the Broncos also drafted one of the better cornerbacks in the draft in Patrick Surtain.
chatsports.com

Broncos scouting report: How Denver matches up against Washington and predictions

When: 2:25 p.m. MT, Sunday. Where: Empower Field at Mile High. Weather: Cloudy skies with a high of 49 degrees, slight winds. Broncos-Washington series: Broncos are 7-6 in 13 regular-season games dating back to 1970; Washington won 27-11 in last meeting, on Dec. 24, 2017, at FedEx Field. Key matchup.
milehighsports.com

Player Profile: Garett Bolles is a testimony to the power of love and being given a chance

The bar was set very high for Garett Bolles after an incredible 2020 season. Initially considered a first-round bust, Bolles surprised everybody by establishing himself as arguably the best left tackle in the NFL. However, getting there was not an easy road for Bolles. He had to first overcome challenging circumstances and battle inner demons in order to realize he could achieve greatness.
chatsports.com

Football Team vs Broncos preview: Will Denver honor PFM better than it did Shanny?

To say the expectations are low at this point is an understatement. That’s what happens when the Denver Broncos (-2.5) ride a four-game losing streak and look like a team that has given up. (2-5) comes to town and it’s another game where the Broncos (3-4) induct another member to the Ring of Fame. This time it’s Peyton Manning. Given what happened on Mike Shanahan Day two weeks ago, don’t hold your breath.
Denver Broncos
Baltimore Ravens
Cleveland Browns
Washington Football Team
Denver Broncos bumbled, stumbled and fumbled to barely hold onto crucial win over Washington

The Denver Broncos finally broke their four-game losing streak on Sunday in a 17-10 win over the Washington Football Team, but they nearly gave the game away late. “Whatever worst word you can use to describe it, you can use it to describe it,” Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said of his team’s final drive. “It was awful. It was a terrible, terrible series of downs for us.”
MHS Broncos Roundtable: Should Lock play and score predictions

The Denver Broncos are reeling. To get back on track, the team needs a win against the Washington Football Team, who’s struggling in their own right, at home on Halloween Sunday. Will the Broncos finally end the skid against the Washington Football Team? Or will the wheels continue to fall...
What can we take away from the Broncos trading Von Miller to Rams for picks?

Broncos Country is understandably a little heart-broken today following the news that the team is moving on from an all-time legend in Von Miller. The Broncos traded Miller to the Rams in exchange for a second-round pick and a third round pick, both in the 2022 NFL Draft. What does...
