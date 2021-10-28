CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Representative Paul Donato Celebrates 80 Years

The City of Malden (Official)
The City of Malden (Official)
 8 days ago
 8 days ago
Mayor Gary Christenson invited State Representative Paul Donato to City Hall and surprised him with a citation in recognition of his 80th birthday! As the Representative is tireless and is often...

The City of Malden (Official)

Mayor Provides Update on Arts and Culture Center

At his annual State of the City address in February, Mayor Gary Christenson announced to the pleasant surprise of many that the City was in talks with the State to acquire the property that formerly served as the Malden District Court on 89 Summer Street. The property offers over 20,000 square feet of usable space that the City hopes can become an Arts and Culture Center for the residents of Malden. Since that time, the Mayor and his team have been hard at work taking the steps necessary to make this goal a reality.
MALDEN, MA
The City of Malden (Official)

Malden Businesses Receive COVID Relief Funding

This year the City of Malden has provided 20 Malden businesses with funding relief to assist in combatting the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic. The City awarded grants to eight businesses last year. Malden businesses that are owned by a low or moderate-income person and have no more than five employees are eligible. The City determined that these businesses were having a difficult time accessing state and federal business relief funds, so they stepped up to fill in the gap.
MALDEN, MA
The City of Malden (Official)

Celebrating 90 Years Young!

Mayor Christenson recently surprised Malden resident Lucille Sullivan with a citation in celebration of her 90th birthday! Well-known as someone who has been devoted to her community, Lucille and her husband Bob raised four children together in the Linden area. She has also served as Treasurer of the Linwood Seniors – a group of seniors who stay connected who once lived in the Linden or Maplewood neighborhoods of Malden. When the Mayor asked Lucille what her secret to longevity is, she responded “luck” was her secret to reaching this milestone.
MALDEN, MA
The City of Malden (Official)

Malden Public Schools to Install AAC Boards at all School Playgrounds

Mayor Gary Christenson, City Council President Neal Anderson, School Committee members Michelle Luong and Jennifer Spadafora along with School Superintendent Ligia Noreiga-Murphy, School Administrators, Disability Commission members, teachers and students were on hand for a ribbon cutting at the Early Learning Center to celebrate the installation of two Augmentative and Alternative Communication Boards (AAC Boards), which was highlighted in a news story on WCVB Channel 5. AAC Boards are in the process of being installed at all Malden school playgrounds. These boards display photos, symbols and/or illustrations to help facilitate communication and improve access to communication for those with different communication needs. This includes autistic students, those with emotional disabilities and those with speech and language processing delays. This tool helps to create communication by affording opportunities where a student can point or gesture to the symbol(s) on the AAC Board. The symbols are used in schools and this initiative will now bring this mode of communication to Malden’s school playgrounds.
MALDEN, MA
The City of Malden (Official)

Salemwood School Celebrates Playground Improvements

Mayor Gary Christenson and Ward 5 City Councillor Barbara Murphy led City and School officials in celebrating the reopening of the refurbished Salemwood School playground, which has a new resilient safety surfacing and sensory play panels to engage students with differing learning needs. They were also joined by Superintendent of Schools Dr. Ligia Noriega-Murphy, Assistant Superintendent Emilys Peña, Salemwood School Principal Van Huynh, School Committee Member Adam Weldai, and Community Development Director Alex Pratt.
MALDEN, MA
The City of Malden (Official)

ARPA Business Support Team Provides Assistance to Malden Chamber of Commerce

The Business Support Team established by Mayor Gary Christenson and the City Council and led by Councillor-At-Large Debbie DeMaria to disburse the Federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds has created a new program to strengthen Malden's local businesses. The program will cover the cost of membership dues for Malden businesses and first-time members of the Malden Chamber of Commerce with 50% of the funds slated for traditionally underserved businesses such as women and minority-owned businesses.
MALDEN, MA
The City of Malden (Official)

City’s Announces Effort to Increase Removal of Lead Service Lines in 2022

Mayor Gary Christenson and City Councillor Steve Winslow today announced a major new initiative to speed up the removal of lead pipe service lines, particularly those in areas that serve the most children. The Mayor recently approved a request for $2.75 million in American Recovery Act (ARPA) funds to expedite lead service line replacements in 2022, more than triple the $655,000 funds dedicated this year.
MALDEN, MA
The City of Malden (Official)

The City of Malden (Official)

