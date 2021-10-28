Representative Paul Donato Celebrates 80 Years

Mayor Gary Christenson, City Council President Neal Anderson, School Committee members Michelle Luong and Jennifer Spadafora along with School Superintendent Ligia Noreiga-Murphy, School Administrators, Disability Commission members, teachers and students were on hand for a ribbon cutting at the Early Learning Center to celebrate the installation of two Augmentative and Alternative Communication Boards (AAC Boards), which was highlighted in a news story on WCVB Channel 5. AAC Boards are in the process of being installed at all Malden school playgrounds. These boards display photos, symbols and/or illustrations to help facilitate communication and improve access to communication for those with different communication needs. This includes autistic students, those with emotional disabilities and those with speech and language processing delays. This tool helps to create communication by affording opportunities where a student can point or gesture to the symbol(s) on the AAC Board. The symbols are used in schools and this initiative will now bring this mode of communication to Malden’s school playgrounds.

MALDEN, MA ・ 22 DAYS AGO