Manchester City and Crystal Palace meet at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon, for matchday ten in the Premier League. Pep Guardiola's side come into the tie in excellent league form having picked up three wins and a draw in their last four Premier League fixtures, only dropping points to Liverpool in that time. Their previous league game saw them dispatch Brighton at the Amex before suffering a penalty shootout Carabao Cup exit against West Ham in midweek - their first defeat in the competition for five years.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO