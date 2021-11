Nominations are currently being sought for the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Awards. The public is invited to submit nominations for these awards. Nomination forms, including criteria and submission information, are available from the Chamber of Commerce, Four Corners Center at 217 S. Church St., and can also be obtained from the Chamber’s website at www.bgchamber.net. Completed nomination forms should be returned by their respective dates listed below; no late submissions will be accepted.

