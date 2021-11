The American Heart Association announces expansion of its HBCU Scholars program to include 46 students at 23 institutions pursuing health care careers. ATLANTA, October 28, 2021 – According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, only 7% of medical students, 6% of medical school graduates, and only 5% of physicians are Black. In an effort to address that disparity, the American Heart Association (AHA), the leading public health nonprofit devoted to a world of healthier lives for all, has announced that 46 students from 23 institutions will participate in the largest class to-date of its HBCU Scholars program, including Alonzo Frederic and Darryl Sams at Morehouse College; Diajah Kidd and Kirlandria Harris at Clark Atlanta University; Lauren Mitchell and Maya Blasingame at Spelman College, thanks to a significant commitment from Quest Diagnostics.

COLLEGES ・ 7 DAYS AGO