Atlanta, GA

Lincoln Property Company Southeast Selected by J.P. Morgan, Crestlight Capital to Lease and Manage West Midtown Creative Office Portfolio

 8 days ago

Lincoln Property Company Southeast (Lincoln) has been awarded the leasing and management assignments for a creative office and mixed-use portfolio in the heart of Atlanta’s West Midtown neighborhood, which includes COMPLEX, Inland Tract, Ellsworth and Puritan Mill. In addition to winning these assignments, Lincoln has strategically rebranded the cohesive, 363,850-square-foot portfolio...

