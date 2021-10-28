CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

How Atlanta Startup Cooleaf could Help Mitigate the ‘Great Resignation’

metroatlantaceo.com
 8 days ago

Atlanta startup Cooleaf Inc. has a solution for creating...

metroatlantaceo.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

House sets up Friday votes for Biden agenda

House Democrats are now planning to vote Friday on their long-sought social spending package as well as the bipartisan infrastructure bill as they rush to deliver on President Biden 's agenda after disappointing state election results earlier this week. The House Rules Committee met late Thursday night to advance the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Business
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Business
NBC News

Family outraged by racial makeup of jury in Arbery slaying

Family members of Ahmaud Arbery expressed outrage Thursday after the judge in the trial of three white men accused of killing the Black man said there was nothing he could do about the racial makeup of the jury. Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley in Georgia acknowledged Wednesday there “appears to...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Atlanta Startup Cooleaf#Cooleaf Inc

Comments / 0

Community Policy