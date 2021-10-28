CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

Letter: Small business owners deserve better than public shaming

Connecticut Post
 8 days ago

I was dismayed to see the public shaming of one alderman candidate and to hear that a second candidate was informed, by the Herald, that the Republican Town Committee given them paperwork involving financial repercussions from her failed business. I worked 15 years in small business lending and know...

www.ctpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
alextimes.com

Your Views: The AFD deserves better

My first encounter with the Alexandria Fire Department was when they responded to my father’s unexpected death. My next encounter was in 2015 when I became captain of their Youth Explorer Post and eventually a Volunteer EMT with a different department. Throughout that experience, I met many of the amazing...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
smallbiztrends.com

W4 Form Basics for Small Business Owners

A W4 form is an essential document that every small business owner should collect from their employees before issuing their first paycheck. While the IRS does not obligate you to report any information claimed by your employees on their W4, these forms are still subject to review. The revenue service may ask you to send the W4 form to them.
SMALL BUSINESS
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Financial relief for Rockford small business owners

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Small businesses struggling to recover from the pandemic may get additional relief from the City of Rockford. Over the last year, the “Community and Economic Development Department” has awarded $15,000 loans to businesses with five or fewer employees. In total, the city handed out $930,000 in micro-enterprise loans to qualifying companies. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Owner#Public Shaming
Inc.com

How Small Businesses Got Shortchanged by Cuts to Build Back Better

You already know Biden's Build Back Better social spending and climate agenda was in for a haircut, but the programs on the cutting room floor may be something of a surprise. The now $1.85-trillion social spending and climate change plan -- which was cut nearly in half from an earlier $3.5-trillion proposal -- still contains many of the bill's original provisions, such as universal pre-K and clean energy upgrades. Yet some benefits that the White House formerly promoted as beneficial to small businesses in particular are gone or much diminished.
SMALL BUSINESS
alreporter.com

Poll: Small businesses having tougher time finding workers than in June

American small businesses searching for workers to fill open positions are having a more difficult time filling those jobs now than in June, according to a poll from the U.S Chamber of Commerce and Metlife. Some 49 percent of small businesses actively hiring state it’s hard to find potential employees...
SMALL BUSINESS
KYTV

Small business owners look for child care boost from Congress

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Caring for your children could soon become less expensive. In a Democrat-led push on Capitol Hill, a $1.75 trillion spending package is expected to include spending for child care. Small business owners are welcoming the possibility. “Without adequate child care, you’re always going to have problems,”...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fortune

64% of small-business owners support a federal vaccine mandate

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Nearly two-thirds of small-business owners, or 64%, support a federal mandate that would require companies with 100 or more employees to verify their workers are fully vaccinated or undergoing regular testing. That makes sense...
SMALL BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
miamivalleytoday.com

Letter: Business owner who is excited to see DORA come to our city

I am writing as a downtown business owner who is excited to see DORA come to our city. We are grateful for the vision that our city leaders saw in this innovative economic development tool. These DORA locations are popping up all over Ohio, and these outdoor drinking zones are used to draw patrons, revitalize downtown areas, ease outdoor dining restrictions, and increase retail and restaurant development. And they have proven to be successful in achieving these goals. Most DORA hours are Monday through Saturday, ours is limited to Thursday through Saturday. There are no all day Mardi Gras happening as a result. Participation by local vendors in the DORA is voluntary. Businesses are free to participate or not, and signs on each establishment indicate whether they serve, welcome or are not participating in the DORA.
RETAIL
Boston Globe

Municipal coalition endorses public bank to aid small businesses, cities, and towns

The Metro Mayors Coalition, a group of 15 cities and towns in Greater Boston, has put its support behind proposals to create a public bank that would help small businesses and municipalities obtain financing. Somerville Mayor Joe Curtatone spoke to the Legislature’s financial services committee on Tuesday, urging lawmakers to create a public bank. The current banking system, Curtatone said, is leaving many small-business owners behind. Other supporters of the concept include state Treasurer Deborah Goldberg and the Black Economic Council of Massachusetts. The Massachusetts Bankers Association is opposing the legislation, saying that the state already has a wide variety of quasi-public agencies and public-private initiatives that can help small businesses, and lawmakers would be better served by bolstering their efforts rather than creating an entirely new entity. — JON CHESTO.
SOMERVILLE, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

LETTER: Feeney Will Support Small Businesses & Schools; Will Be Forward-Thinking City Councilor

FRAMINGHAM – As a small business owner in Framingham and a resident of District 3, I have had the pleasure to get to know Mary Kate Feeney. She is an active member of the Framingham Business Association and understands the needs of our business community. She is ready to roll up her sleeves and work towards a Framingham that supports local small businesses in every part of the city. She knows that a vibrant economy means more support for our public schools, our parks and recreation, and city services.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Mountain Xpress

Letter: WNC families deserve Build Back Better plan

Promoting and voting our true family interests can unify and uplift our region. But we have been tricked into media-driven division. Unfortunately, “fear sells.” Would-be leaders like Rep. Madison Cawthorn speak of “bloodshed” and “stolen elections.” Of course, we have other options. Beneath the roar of doom and gloom, an...
ASHEVILLE, NC
AdWeek

American Express Helps Small Business Owners With Big Problems in Continuing Campaign

When global events affect commerce, small businesses are often the first to suffer, causing many to shutter either temporarily or permanently, as seen during the last eighteen months of the Covid-19 pandemic. With 81% of small businesses reporting pandemic-related losses and nearly half cutting their spending in some way, many small business owners are feeling significant stress from the ongoing health crisis.
SMALL BUSINESS
INFORUM

Letter: Our children deserve better

No one is "for" abortion. It's about individual choice. A person's choice. Just as "persons" are declaring it's their choice about wearing a mask and getting a vaccine. The claim is it's their right to individual freedom. So, it's your individual right to cause others to become infected with COVID...
RELATIONSHIPS
Columbus Dispatch

Letters: Day care workers deserve better pay

Filipino-American doesn't see US as fundamentally racist. My parents met at the U.S. embassy. They were both there to apply for visas to move from the Philippines to the United States. Their journey was a success, and I was born and raised in Cleveland, a testament to my parents’ dream of a better life for their children in the greatest country in the world. America welcomed my family with open arms,
SOCIETY
Lincoln Journal Star

Letter: Ranchers deserve fair shake

I just read about cattle producers building their own meatpacking plants around the country including a site near North Platte ("Unhappy with prices, ranchers look to build own meat plants," Oct. 17). These good folks are sick and tired of getting cheated out of a fair price for their cattle...
AGRICULTURE
chronicle-independent.com

Letter: Politicians don’t know better than we do

At age 91, I erroneously thought my opinion days should end and I should let politics be. When one thinks he has something to say, however, I think it should be said. I have checked my letters published, and the ones chosen not to be published by the editor and I see one major “regret,” but nothing inaccurate or false.
ELECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy