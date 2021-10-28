CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan Meadows of Colony Bank on SBA Products

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCredit Manager for the Small Business Specialty Lending at Colony Bank...

SBA Announces $44.8 Billion in Signature Lending Programs

“In the midst of a once-in-a-generation pandemic, the SBA’s mission-driven team delivered a record number of SBA’s traditional loans to our nation’s small businesses – in addition to more than $1.1 trillion in COVID-related relief since the start of the pandemic,” said SBA Administrator Guzman. “While progress has been made, our data also tells a deeper story: historic inequities in accessing capital persist, and we must do more to lower the barriers of entry to opportunity for all our entrepreneurs. We will continue to build on our impactful programs to meet small businesses where they are and connect them with the resources needed to thrive.”
Volt Bank, AFG launch BaaS-powered consumer products

Neobank Volt has partnered with mortgage aggregator Australian Finance Group (AFG) to launch BaaS-powered consumer products in Australia, according to mortgagebusiness.com.au. Volt Bank and AFG have launched a personal finance management (PFM) app Handl. by AFG and a white-label home loan product, AFG Home Loans Sparc, both powered by Volt’s Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform. The two products, which have been piloted by a group of 125 AFG brokers and their customers over the past few months, are said to be the first BaaS-powered consumer products to go live in the Australian market.
metroatlantaceo.com

Ross Mynatt of Craft Bank, What Sets Them Apart

President & CEO of Craft Bank Ross Mynatt talks about meaning behind the name of their bank and what sets them apart from competitors. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. and VyStar Credit Union Extend Purchase Agreement

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. (“HSBI”) announced today that HSBI, Heritage Southeast Bank and VyStar Credit Union (“VyStar”) have mutually agreed to extend the time available to obtain regulatory approvals, satisfy other closing conditions and prepare for a smooth transition of HSBI’s business to VyStar, by waiving their respective rights to terminate the purchase agreement on or after December 31, 2021, until February 28, 2022.
1st Colonial Community Bank expands into Limerick

LIMERICK — New Jersey-based 1st Colonial Community Bank recently celebrated its expansion into Pennsylvania. The bank held a grand opening and ribbon cutting Oct. 20 at its newest location in Limerick. The bank took over an existing location at 440 West Linfield Trappe Road in Limerick and spent four months...
savannahceo.com

Lisa Shuman of Colony Bank, Housing Industry Challenges

Vice President / Home Builder Finance Officer for Colony Bank Lisa Shuman discusses some of the challenges the housing industry has faced over the last couple of years. She also talks about how Colony Bank can help you with your mortgage lending needs. To be included in our video interviews...
crowdfundinsider.com

Savings Builder Product Introduced by BMO Harris Bank to Incentivize Clients for Reaching Savings Targets

Has announced the launch of Savings Builder, a product that rewards clients for reaching certain savings targets every month. As mentioned in a release, rewards apply to Personal and Business Savings Builder accounts. Clients who create a Personal Savings Builder are eligible to get a $5 reward every month if the account balance “grows by $200 or more each month for the first 12 months.”
Business Insider

M1 Finance strikes banking partnerships to diversify product suite

M1 Finance scores partnerships with Tenemos and The First National Bank of Buhl. The two strategic deals will help expand to new services, starting with deposits, payments, and lending. Insider Intelligence publishes hundreds of insights, charts, and forecasts on the Fintech industry. Learn more about becoming a client.
Forbes

Three Products Local Banking Providers Should Put On Their Road Map

CEO & Founder Agora Services. The increasingly popular trend of digital banking was pushed forward as a necessity during 2020 and has become the preferred banking method by many. In May, BAI research found that 43% of surveyed consumers did all of their banking digitally and 84% said they planned to use digital the same amount even after the pandemic. Standard banking is not the only area that needed a digital upgrade.
thepaypers.com

Migros Bank and ElleXX launch campaign and investment product

Switzerland-based Migros Bank has launched a campaign entitled ‘Money is a woman's business’ and an investment product tailored to female needs in collaboration with the fintech platform ElleXX. This campaign specifically aims to address, inform and support women in financial matters. Under the hashtag #GeldIstFrauenSache, the bank is posting on...
American Banker

Narrower SBA direct lending plan fails to appease banks, credit unions

In a bid to win support among moderate lawmakers for its Build Back Better plan, the Biden administration agreed to more than halve the budget for a proposal that would let the Small Business Administration make direct loans. But even a hefty budget cut isn't enough to appease the banks and credit unions that oppose the plan.
metroatlantaceo.com

Del Ross of Hotel Effectiveness, Takeaways as We Exit the Pandemic

Chief Revenue Officer for Hotel Effectiveness Del Ross talks about the many challenges COVID-19 created for the hotel industry and some key takeaways as we exit the pandemic. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
metroatlantaceo.com

Mercer Advisors Acquires ACG Wealth, Inc.

Mercer Global Advisors, Inc. ("Mercer Advisors"), a national Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), today announced the acquisition of ACG Wealth, Inc. ("ACG"), a respected wealth management firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. ACG serves clients with assets under management / advisement (collectively "AUM") of approximately $1.3 billion. ACG was founded in 2002 by Jeffrey T. Shaver("Jeff") and Joseph P. Young, Jr. ("Jody"), both Founding Partners. ACG offers comprehensive wealth management services to its high-net-worth individuals, families, and their businesses. Jeff, Jody, and their 17 staff members will be joining Mercer Advisors.
metroatlantaceo.com

Lincoln Property Company Southeast Selected to Manage 200,000-Square-Foot Warehouse in Duluth, Georgia

Lincoln Property Company Southeast (Lincoln) has been selected to handle property management for a 200,000-square-foot warehouse facility in Duluth, Georgia. Lincoln’s Senior Vice President of Management Services Shane Froman will oversee the management assignment, along with Senior Portfolio Manager, Industrial Lead Kim Steward, on behalf of the owner, Stonemont Financial. This management assignment brings Lincoln’s portfolio of managed industrial properties to 9.9 million square feet, with 2.5 million square feet added since the start of 2021.
York News-Times

Production

Bioiberica is a Spanish-based life science company, extracting pharmaceutical and agricultural products from animal origin raw materials. We are hiring for our Geneva, NE production facility. This position requires mechanical aptitude, attention to detail, independence, and a positive attitude. Job duties include taking samples, process monitoring, running pumps, equipment maintenance...
The Motley Fool

Why DISH Network Plummeted Today

Shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) fell as much as 15.7% and ended the trading day down 14% on Thursday, after the company released an underwhelming third-quarter earnings report. The provider of DISH satellite cable TV, the SLING skinny bundle, and Boost Mobile prepaid wireless plans is up against some tough...
