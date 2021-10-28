Bryan Meadows of Colony Bank on SBA Products

Mercer Global Advisors, Inc. ("Mercer Advisors"), a national Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), today announced the acquisition of ACG Wealth, Inc. ("ACG"), a respected wealth management firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. ACG serves clients with assets under management / advisement (collectively "AUM") of approximately $1.3 billion. ACG was founded in 2002 by Jeffrey T. Shaver("Jeff") and Joseph P. Young, Jr. ("Jody"), both Founding Partners. ACG offers comprehensive wealth management services to its high-net-worth individuals, families, and their businesses. Jeff, Jody, and their 17 staff members will be joining Mercer Advisors.
