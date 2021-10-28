CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
I listened to Kenny Pickett on Sirius XM 84 this morning

 6 days ago

Sounded a lot like how Trevor was in his last two years, building chemistry with his WR's. Putting in the effort in the off season. Not letting the NIL get in the way. Things that a 5th year senior should be doing. Maybe our QB's can learn. I don't...

Kenny Pickett sets Pitt record for career completions

Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett became Pitt’s all-time leader in career completions on Saturday afternoon, as he threw the 868th completion of his career on his 23rd pass attempt of the day in Pitt’s matchup with Clemson. The record-setting pass broke a benchmark that was set by Pitt signal-caller Alex Van Pelt in 1992 and gave Pitt life after a slow start in the ACC showdown.
Kenny Pickett’s Two Touchdowns Lead Pitt over Clemson, 27-17

PITTSBURGH — Kenny Pickett threw two long touchdown passes and the Pitt defense intercepted Clemson twice as the No. 23 Panthers knocked off Clemson, 27-17 at Heinz Field on Saturday. Pickett threw two second-quarter touchdowns to erase an early Clemson lead. He completed a 23-yard score to Jordan Addison and...
Is Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett the 2022 version of Mac Jones?

In the 2021 NFL Draft, we saw five quarterbacks go in the first round. The last quarterback selected among these five was Mac Jones who went to the New England Patriots with the 15th pick. While none of these five players have had outstanding rookie seasons, it can be argued that Jones has been the best quarterback out of this class so far, and a player in the 2022 NFL Draft class that reminds me of Jones is Kenny Pickett from Pittsburgh.
Steelers and 7 teams that should draft Kenny Pickett in 2022 NFL Draft

Pitt football star Kenny Pickett is projecting as a franchise quarterback worth drafting in 2022. As long as the Pittsburgh Panthers keep winning games, star quarterback Kenny Pickett will ascend up many NFL teams’ draft boards. Despite a bad non-conference loss to the Western Michigan Broncos, Pitt is arguably the...
2022 NFL Draft: Is Kenny Pickett the next Joe Burrow? Examining the Pittsburgh QB's dominant 2021 campaign

No one has ascended like Joe Burrow. No one. But Kenny Pickett is on a Burrowian track. The Pittsburgh quarterback won't land as the No. 1 overall pick like Burrow did in 2020. But when viewed through the proper lens, Pickett is having a season similar to Burrow's masterful 2019 and has positioned himself to ascend draft boards over the next few months after minimal -- if any -- draft hype before his final collegiate campaign.
Pitt Panthers vs. Clemson Tigers Preview: Kenny Pickett is A Mustard Colored God

The Tigers won at Syracuse and as a fanbase, we will take it. Are we happy? Absolutely not. But we will take it. This is a vintage ACC season, which means everything is stupid, no team is to be trusted and the Duke Blue Devils are awful. A few teams have risen out of that muck to have their best starts in years, with Wake Forest and Pittsburgh leading their respective divisions in the ACC.
Daily briefing: On Kenny Pickett, the nine-OT game and playing 92 snaps

In the locker room after Pitt won at Virginia Tech a week ago, Panthers offensive coordinator Mark Whipple reminded quarterback Kenny Pickett of the 24-hour rule. “Screw that,” Pickett said. “I came back to beat Clemson. We’re on this right away.” In the glory of Pickett’s Heisman candidacy, you may not recall that he threw four picks in a 52-17 loss at Clemson last season. Pickett recalled. “This was an important game for him,” Whipple said. Pickett, a fifth-year senior, was 25-of-39 for 302 yards and two touchdowns as the No. 17 Panthers defeated the Tigers 27-17 Saturday. My favorite? With the score tied at 7 in the final minute of the first half, Pitt had a fourth-and-5 at Clemson’s 39. Whipple, expecting a blitz, called a pass Pitt hadn’t shown since early in the season. Pickett spotted the Clemson safeties close to the line of scrimmage. Wide receiver Taysir Mack raced past linebacker Barrett Carter into the open field, and Pickett dropped the ball in his wide-open hands.
Kenny Pickett's Heisman profile grows as Pitt conquers Clemson

On an afternoon in which Pitt fans united to "rock the royal" garb at Heinz Field, only Clemson was feeling blue. Pitt, propelled by the play of Heisman Trophy contender Kenny Pickett and an opportunistic defense, took down Clemson, 27-17, on the North Shore. The win moves Pat Narduzzi's No. 23-ranked Panthers to 6-1 on the season and cements them as one of the top contenders for the ACC title, if not the favorite.
Let's not give Kenny Pickett his Heisman day

"It is not part of a true culture to tame tigers any more than it is to make sheep ferocious." I hope he has a bad day at the office We will have to keep him on the move and not allow him to throw from the pocket and lay some lumber to him a few times If we win it will be our defense that does it.
Kenny Pickett can elevate NFL Draft stock with a great game vs Clemson

Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett is shooting up draft boards. Now he can further skyrocket his NFL Draft status with a win over Clemson this week. For the most part, the college football schedule is a little bland this week, void of a lot of high-quality matchups. However, if you are a fan of the NFL Draft, there is one game you are certainly going to want to tune into.
Clemson with Heisman winner praise for Kenny Pickett

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – “He looks a lot like Joe Burrow.”. Clemson 10-year defensive coordinator Brent Venables on Kenny Pickett’s game in 2021. “He’s really good,” Venables said. “He’s going to play in the NFL. We’ve seen a bunch of good quarterbacks and been beaten by them, like (Ohio State’s) Justin Fields. He’s a lot like Burrow from an experience, calmness, accuracy, can run, makes all the right decisions.”
Kenny Pickett Becomes 2nd Pitt QB to Pass for 10,000 Yards

Fifth year Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett became the second player in program history to reach 10,000 passing yards midway through the second quarter against Clemson on Saturday, Oct. 23. Pickett, who entered the day with 9,918 passing yards, reached 10,001 on a 25-yard completion to receiver Jordan Addison. The last...
Kenny Pickett named Senior Bowl Offensive Player of the Week

Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett led the Panthers to a 27-17 victory over Clemson on Saturday, earning a signature win in his quest for the Heisman Trophy and keeping Pitt in the running for an ACC title. And for his efforts, he was recognized by the Senior Bowl staff as the Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.
Joe Starkey: Is Kenny Pickett’s Heisman moment at hand?

I doubt you’ll see Kenny Pickett strike the Desmond Howard Heisman pose Saturday, but you might see him stake a legitimate claim to the award. Yes, Clemson is down this season, but it still fields an elite defense. All you need to know is that it did not allow a touchdown to the No. 1 team in the country when it lost to Georgia, 10-3 (Georgia scored on an interception return).
