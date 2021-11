A U.S. manufacturing skills gap could leave as many as 2.1 million manufacturing jobs unfilled through 2030, resulting in a potential negative impact to the economy of more than $1 trillion. The industry’s ability to attract and retain new talent, especially from younger generations like Gen Z that is expected to make up more than 1 billion of the global workforce by 2030, may hold the key to manufacturing’s future. Launched in July, a survey by Parsable of recently graduated 18-24 year olds (part of Gen Z) revealed the generation’s perception of manufacturing careers, as well as some lingering negative perspectives about jobs within the manufacturing industry.

