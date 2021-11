It is perhaps Britain’s most (in)famous parish council. Or, rather, it was. Handforth Parish Council is no more.The grassroots authority – which made global headlines after a video of members squabbling went viral – has changed its name in a bid to move on from the stigma of the footage.Henceforth it will be known as… Handforth Town Council.“What we’d like is, by definition of what we’re doing, people don’t refer to the viral issue any longer,” said John Smith, the authority’s new chair.The council was catapulted into the international limelight in February after millions of people watched footage of...

POLITICS ・ 19 HOURS AGO