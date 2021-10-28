ATTENTION RESIDENTS:

The Bartlett water department switched to a different service provider for mailing out customer water bills effective September 1, 2021. We continue to use the prior service provider to distribute pdf copies of customer bills until the new service provider can provide that service. Unfortunately the October 15th billing was mailed to customers from both providers. Some water customers may have received two separate mailings for the same service. CUSTOMERS DO NOT OWE BOTH BILLING AMOUNTS. Please discard the duplicate billing and only pay one bill. We apologize for this inconvenience as we work toward a resolution to this problem.
