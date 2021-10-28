CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ATTENTION RESIDENTS:

south-lebanon.pa.us
 8 days ago

Subcontractors for Verizon will be installing FIOS throughout the Township...

www.twp.south-lebanon.pa.us

beavercountyradio.com

A Number Of Interest Grabs Commissioners’ Attention At Work Session

(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) Though brief, the October 27 work session brought forth a few key updates for the Commissioners and citizens alike. One of the chief ones, brought forth from Beaver County controller Maria Longo, showcased a potential financial gain that could be obtained by the county. “We’re losing...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
cityofbartlett.org

ATTENTION: BARTLETT WATER CUSTOMERS

The Bartlett water department switched to a different service provider for mailing out customer water bills effective September 1, 2021. We continue to use the prior service provider to distribute pdf copies of customer bills until the new service provider can provide that service. Unfortunately the October 15th billing was mailed to customers from both providers. Some water customers may have received two separate mailings for the same service. CUSTOMERS DO NOT OWE BOTH BILLING AMOUNTS. Please discard the duplicate billing and only pay one bill. We apologize for this inconvenience as we work toward a resolution to this problem.
BARTLETT, TN
coastalbreezenews.com

attention home owners and rental property owners!!

“Handyman” Attention home owners and rental property owners!! I can save you money. Instead of replacing Items or buying new for your home or rental property, I will fix or repair most any item inside or out. I am Licensed, Registered and Insured Handyman in Florida and a local resident. Call Rich Stoller508-889-5901Affordable Handyman Service of Marco Islandwww.marcohandyman.com.
ECONOMY
CBS Philly

Some Offices At Philadelphia’s City Hall Closed Due To Low Heat After Issue With Boilers Led To Overnight Repairs

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Cold temperatures and low heat led to some offices at City Hall closing or reducing services for Thursday. A spokesperson with the city tells CBS3 an issue with the boilers was detected on Wednesday and led to repairs through the night. The boilers had to be taken out of service during the repairs and City Hall was not able to be heated Wednesday evening through Thursday. Employees were encouraged to work remotely if possible. Anyone who needs to visit an office at City Hall should call ahead or check online to confirm if they are receiving in-person visitors Thursday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

