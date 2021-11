The Europeans are in quite the energy bind, as calmer winds and the shortage of natural gas (where prices have risen over 400% the past year) have many forecasting a challenging winter ahead. The European Net Zero dream has hinged on renewables to save the day, but sometimes the weather just doesn’t cooperate. Does it make sense to simply blame their struggles on the dying wind, or should they re-evaluate their energy future? It’s an interesting crossroad, and perhaps the U.S. can learn from the Europeans’ missteps and seriously consider nuclear power as part of our clean energy solution.

