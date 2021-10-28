CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTI Oil Outlook: Oil Risks Deeper Pullback On Surprise Build Of Inventories

By Windsor Brokers Ltd
actionforex.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe WTI oil extends weakness on Thursday and hit two-week low, following Wednesday’s 2.8% drop (the biggest one-day loss since Aug 4). Oil prices came under increased pressure on surprise rise of US crude inventories last...

www.actionforex.com

