WTI Oil Outlook: Oil Risks Deeper Pullback On Surprise Build Of Inventories

The crude oil inventory number showed a bigger-than-anticipated build, but at the end of the day, the crude oil market is still very much in an uptrend. The $81 level looks as if it is going to continue to offer a significant amount of support, so it is worth paying close attention to that overall region. The area of support probably extends down to the $80 level as well, so with that being the case I would be very cautious about shorting this market anytime soon. In fact, I believe that crude oil will continue to see plenty of buyers on dips, because the supply concerns out there still will extend into next year.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 10 HOURS AGO