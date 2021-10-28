Ongoing History Daily: The REAL inventor of the CD

The modern video game industry has seen some rapid changes and growth over the last few years. Amidst the global pandemic, studios have faced challenges in allocating development and publishing resources. For some, that has meant changing their business operations altogether. And, unfortunately for others, that has also meant closing up shop or delays on projects currently in development. Where one studio might falter, others might find success. One such studio that seems to be making moves is The Flame in the Flood developer, Molasses Flood, as the company recently announced on Twitter it would now be part of the CD Projekt’s publishing umbrella.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO