CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Ongoing History Daily: The REAL inventor of the CD

By Alan Cross
ajournalofmusicalthings.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you ever heard the name Jim Russell? He’s an American scientist. The name doesn’t ring a bell? Russell is the guy who essentially invented the compact disc and the DVD. Wait a second: Didn’t Sony...

www.ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Comments / 0

Related
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Ongoing History Daily: The computer possessed by the ghost of Kurt Cobain

Here’s a weird ghost story just in time for Halloween. I’ll give you the facts and you can decide whether or not you want to believe it. Gemma Franks was a bar manager in Essex, England. One night, she turned on her Compaq Presario laptop computer—yes, this was a while ago—and was suddenly confronted with an image of Kurt Cobain. He looked at her and said, “Give us a kiss, love.”
COMPUTERS
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

The iPod’s 20th birthday just passed and almost no one noticed.

[This was my weekly column for GlobalNews.ca. – AC]. In the summer of 2001, a screenwriter friend got a call from his agent. “You and your writing partner get on a plane to San Francisco. You’re scheduled for a meeting at One Infinite Loop.” Apple headquarters? What could Apple want with a couple of writers whose specialty was children’s programming?
ELECTRONICS
pcinvasion.com

The Flame in the Flood developer now owned by CD Projekt

The modern video game industry has seen some rapid changes and growth over the last few years. Amidst the global pandemic, studios have faced challenges in allocating development and publishing resources. For some, that has meant changing their business operations altogether. And, unfortunately for others, that has also meant closing up shop or delays on projects currently in development. Where one studio might falter, others might find success. One such studio that seems to be making moves is The Flame in the Flood developer, Molasses Flood, as the company recently announced on Twitter it would now be part of the CD Projekt’s publishing umbrella.
VIDEO GAMES
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Facebook is no more. It’s now called Meta

At the Facebook Connect conference today (October 28), evil overlord Mark Zuckerberg announced that the company was changing its name to Meta. Why? Because Facebook has plans on monetizing reality with its extension into the metaverse, a world where everything and anything is augmented. I quote: “We are a company...
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Wired

Age of Empires IV and Real-Time Strategy Games' Rocky History

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition regularly cracks 20,000 simultaneous players on Steam, putting it in league with legendary RPGs like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. 2020’s unexpected remaster of the original Command & Conquer saw more than 42,000 concurrent players on Steam at launch. And gaming’s largest companies, including Microsoft and Tencent, are bankrolling studios behind new RTS entries like Age of Empires IV, which is set for release on October 28.
VIDEO GAMES
Business Insider

Amazon has told its warehouse workers that they no longer have to wear masks if they're fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Amazon has changed its mask-wearing policy inside warehouses, telling staff they no longer need to wear masks if fully vaccinated, CNBC reported Monday. A notice sent to US Amazon staff on Friday, reported by CNBC, said: "Vaccines are universally available across the US and vaccination rates continue to rise which enables the ability to return to our previous mask policy."
BUSINESS
The Independent

Mysterious ‘black hole’ spotted on Google maps

Internet sleuths have been unable to decide what a “black hole” visible on Google Maps is, after it was first revealed by a Reddit user.The black hole, which has three sides, was shared on Reddit last week by Kokoblocks who wrote: “what the F*** this looks nothing like an island”. Redditors went on to discuss whether or not the black hole was in fact an island, a portal to another world or a secret military base. Many searched Google Maps to find the black hole, which eventually turned out to be an atoll belonging to the Republic of Kirabiti,...
SOFTWARE
realcleardefense.com

Commercial Radar Satellites Reveal Russian Stealth Fighters

Back in 1955, the Soviet Union flew its bombers in a loop over an air show to give the illusion of having more aircraft than were actually in its arsenal, a move that caused alarm in the West. The resulting ‘bomber gap’ was finally disproven when U2 aircraft were able to systematically photograph Russian airbases. This allowed them to literally count the aircraft. Doing this took incredible resources and several years.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dvd#Us West#Inventor#Compact Disc#Ongoing History Daily#American#Philips#Ongoing Daily
truthorfiction.com

‘There is No Evidence People Ever Saved Bacon Grease’ Facebook ‘Fact Check’

AdvertisementsAn October 21 2021 post generated a recursive rumor of its own, when it claimed that Facebook fact-checkers had determined there was “no evidence people ever saved aluminum foil or bacon grease” in the course of fact-checking a meme. This secondary claim spread virally, with most commenters accepting it at...
INTERNET
Gematsu

CD Projekt acquires The Molasses Flood

CD Projekt RED parent company CD Projekt has acquired Drake Hollow and The Flame in the Flood developer The Molasses Flood, the companies announced. “We’re always on the lookout for teams who make games with heart,” said CD Projekt president and joint CEO Adam Kicinski. “The Molasses Flood share our passion for video game development, they’re experienced, quality-oriented, and have great technological insight. I’m convinced they will bring a lot of talent and determination to the Group.”
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Live Nation introduces “digital ticket stubs” NFTs

As the live event industry moves more and more towards digital tickets, I’ve heard many complaints from old-schoolers who have spent many years collecting ticket stubs to the shows and events they’ve attended. No more paper tickets mean no more ticket stub mementos. I get it. I’ve got a shoebox...
SOCIAL MEDIA
IEEE Spectrum

From Intel Intern to Inventor of the Year

This is a sponsored article brought to you by Intel. "This can't be real," Jack Kavalieros recalls saying to himself. The factory data from a batch of seven silicon wafers "was a little too good to be true." Luckily, for Kavalieros and his Intel Components Research teammates, the data did not lie.
BUSINESS
Connecticut Public

Airships in history and fiction capture our imaginations. Could they have a real-world role to play?

There's something almost romantic about airships--from zeppelins to dirigibles to little Goodyear Blimps. The image of a giant, floating aircraft feels both nostalgic and futuristic. In the early 20th century, airships were on the leading edge of aviation; today, they mostly live on in the domain of steampunk art and speculative fiction.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
mansionglobal.com

Mansion Global Daily: Foreign Buyers Still Love South Florida, a Record Year for Luxury Real Estate in Chicago, and More

South Florida Remains Popular With International Buyers Despite Travel Bans. Foreign investors spent $5.1 billion on residential properties in the area in 2021, trade group says. BY THE NUMBERS. LISTING OF THE DAY. Seven-Bedroom Chalet Offers a Taste of the French Alps in Aspen, Colorado. The 17.4-acre property includes two...
REAL ESTATE
Sourcing Journal

Keer America Delivers Superb US Quality Yarns and Customer Service

Today, Keer America’s manufacturing plants are capable of producing 1,000,000 pounds of 100 percent U.S. cotton yarn per week, including KPOE, Combed and Carded Ring-Spun and Amsler yarns. They also plan to add two new independent production facilities on their 165-acre property in Indian Land, South Carolina. Facilities that ill create at least 500 American jobs. Keer America entered the U.S. textile industry market in 2013. In 2015, they began their ﬁrst Open End production of high-quality yarns using 100 percent U.S. cotton. Soon after, in 2018, Keer America expanded productions and launched a new state-of-the-art ring spinning operation. By joining...
ECONOMY
Art in America

Raque Ford’s Plexiglass Poetry

Raque Ford found herself struck by Friendship Cemetery while visiting her mother’s hometown of Hot Springs, Arkansas, last summer. Officially established in 1924, Friendship Cemetery bears local historical significance as a burial site for the city’s Black community and holds personal weight for Ford, as many of her ancestors are interred there. The cemetery and its ill-maintained, dilapidated grounds—particularly when compared to Hollywood Cemetery, located just across the street, which has a dedicated section for fallen Confederate soldiers—sparked her new body of work, currently on view in “Greater New York” at MoMA PS1. Ford’s visit occured shortly after her father’s death,...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Search for life on other worlds tops astronomy to-do list

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — (AP) — A U.S. survey of astronomers puts the search for extraterrestrial life at the top of their to-do list for the next 10 years. In a report issued Thursday by the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, astronomers stressed the need to continue the hunt for potentially habitable planets circling other stars, building on the “extraordinary progress” already made. The ultimate goal, they noted, is to capture pictures of any Earth-like worlds that might be out there.
ASTRONOMY
Robb Report

Steven Spielberg Just Sold His Prized 282-Foot Superyacht ‘Seven Seas’

It’s a wrap for Steven Spielberg’s superyacht Seven Seas. The world-famous director finally sold his epic 282-footer last week to an unknown buyer, according to Merle Wood & Associates. Although the brokerage firm did not specificity the amount paid, the vessel, now known as Man of Steel, was listed earlier this year for $160 million. Thom Conboy of Denison Yachting represented the buyer, who is apparently a longtime repeat client. The blockbuster yacht, built by noted shipyard Oceanco to Spielberg’s exact specifications, first hit the seas back in 2010. The Academy Award winner, who has a net worth of $3.7 billion, spared...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy