Ongoing History Daily: The REAL inventor of the CD

Raque Ford found herself struck by Friendship Cemetery while visiting her mother’s hometown of Hot Springs, Arkansas, last summer. Officially established in 1924, Friendship Cemetery bears local historical significance as a burial site for the city’s Black community and holds personal weight for Ford, as many of her ancestors are interred there. The cemetery and its ill-maintained, dilapidated grounds—particularly when compared to Hollywood Cemetery, located just across the street, which has a dedicated section for fallen Confederate soldiers—sparked her new body of work, currently on view in “Greater New York” at MoMA PS1.
Ford’s visit occured shortly after her father’s death,...
Comments / 0