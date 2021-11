From 50 nations worldwide almost 10,000 ideas and concepts were submitted by students and narrowed down to just 161 ground-breaking projects honored by the iF design talent award 2021. to celebrate young creatives and their future-oriented works whilst respecting the fight towards an ecological approach, the platform categorizes designs corresponding to the sustainable development goals (SDG)* of the united nations specifically. from egg shells that turn into biodegradable lighting design to structures that like flowers respond to UV index, the concepts prove how budding creativity may hold the key for a brighter future…

