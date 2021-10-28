CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How commercialization over the centuries transformed the Day of the Dead

By The Conversation
stgeorgeutah.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFEATURE (THE CONVERSATION) — As a Mexican-American who celebrates Día de los Muertos, or the Day of the Dead, at the end of October and beginning of November, I’ve noted an increasing concern the past several years that the holiday is becoming more commercialized. Indeed, for those who hold...

The Southern

How Day of the Dead ofrendas pay tribute to those lost to COVID-19

CHICAGO - A bouquet and votive candles with an image of Our Lady of Guadalupe sit near the wedding portrait of Gardenia Rangel’s parents on a small table in the living room of their old home. The electric candles haven’t been turned off since her mother and father both died...
CHICAGO, IL
atchisonglobenow.com

Day of the Dead: Triumph of Memory over Oblivion

As I walk around the monastery and see our trees slowly changing their colors for fall, my heart takes me back to the Mexican markets of my youth where flowers and supplies are sold to prepare the altars for the “Day of the Dead.”. This celebration begins in Mexico on...
CELEBRATIONS
Washington Post

Day of the Dead calls for pan de muerto. Watch how one bakery makes it.

TUCSON — Día de los Muertos, the festival that honors the dead, falls on Nov. 1 and 2 every year and is celebrated in Mexico and throughout Latin America. This year, it also marks the 35th anniversary of La Estrella Bakery, where the Franco family has been baking pan de muerto — sweet, round loaves full of symbolism — for Día de los Muertos since 1985.
TUCSON, AZ
HISTORY.com

Halloween Timeline: How the Holiday Has Changed Over the Centuries

Halloween’s origins can be traced back to antiquity. Most point to Samhain, a Celtic festival which commemorated the end of the harvest season and the blurring of the physical and spirit worlds, as Halloween’s forebear. Over the ages, the holiday evolved, taking on Christian influences, European myth and American consumerism. Today, Halloween is celebrated with trick-or-treating, costumes and jack-o-lanterns—all things which would likely be unrecognizable to those who took part in the holiday’s earliest forms.
CELEBRATIONS
KTVN.com

Day of The Dead Celebration

Today on Saturday, October 30th people gathered around for a Day of The Dead celebration, with dancing, food, decorative altars and a mass amount of bright lively colors to fill the space. Dia De Los Muertos is a three day celebration, and this weekend, traditional foods and dances filled the...
CELEBRATIONS
stgeorgeutah.com

Local woman shares Dia de los Muertos tradition with community

ST. GEORGE — Gloria Bertram’s first memory of Dia de los Muertos, or the Day of the Dead, occurred when she was a teenager in Mexicali, Mexico. “Some friends and I decided to go to the cemetery,” Bertram told St. George News. “After passing by about 10 tombstones, I got scared and went back to the car to wait.”
SAINT GEORGE, UT
tpr.org

Delicious Day of the Dead offerings

How do you honor the memory of your ancestors, elders or loved ones who've recently passed away? For those who celebrate Dia de Muertos, or Day of the Dead, it probably involves an altar with family pictures, flowers and a variety of offerings. And while traditions vary, food and drink are some of the most important Day of the Dead offerings.
FESTIVAL
Daily Evergreen

Day of the Dead is not Mexican Halloween

For those unfamiliar with Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, it is a beautiful holiday where friends and family gather to remember and pay respects to loved ones who have passed away. The holiday is mainly observed in Mexico and Latin American countries. However, many celebrate it...
CELEBRATIONS
