Ulm is an artist with a gift for sharp, articulate lyrics that bite into his subject matter. “Cannon Fodder Confessions...” is a good example of this as the artist delivers a scathing screed against war profiteers who send young men and women to fight wars. Ulm is an able storyteller on “Hustler’s Tale,” the story of a heroic gangster, using a gritty, gravelly voice. Catchiest of all is the sprightly, sunny, mandolin-fueled love song “Angel of the Bayou Master” which, despite repetitiousness, is another example of a smart, eloquent songwriter at work. We advise Ulm to take the next step and upgrade the production quality of his recordings.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO