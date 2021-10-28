WTF is The Fediverse?

Facebook is making investments to match its vision for the metaverse. Mark Zuckerberg says the next platform and medium will be even more immersive and embodied Internet where you’re in the experience, not just looking at it. The company has been battered by serious problems of its own making, most notably the emergence of a whistleblower who laid bare a variety of ethical sins that have been already well documented. Facebook is capable of defining a vision that shapes markets and puts the competition on the defensive. Facebook is very dangerous right now to its competition.

