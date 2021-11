A diverse field of political newcomers are seeking to unseat longtime Minneapolis City Council members Cam Gordon and Kevin Reich in the city's eastern wards. Reich, who is seeking his fourth term representing the First Ward in northeast Minneapolis, is the only DFL incumbent without the Minneapolis DFL endorsement this year, losing it to challenger Elliott Payne. In the Second Ward, Gordon, who is running for his fifth term, faces four challengers, including Yusra Arab and Robin Wonsley Worlobah, both of whom outraised him by more than five times, according to most recent campaign finance forms.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 14 DAYS AGO