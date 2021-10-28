CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Platforms Rewarding Content Writers with Tokens

These platforms have adopted a tokenisation model to build their community in which the user gets rewarded with unique tokens which can be later redeemed for either fiat currency or for buying goods from selected brand partners. There are scores of such platforms that pay writers in alt coins/ stable coins...

Related
IBTimes

Warning: Google Chrome Users Advised To Use Browser's Secret Feature

Search engine giant Google has advised users of its browser, Chrome, to change their settings or risk being hacked by malicious actors. The company issued a warning that billions of passwords have been hacked and made readily available online. Cyberattacks and sites getting hacked are rampant these days. While consumers...
INTERNET
Benzinga

How One Premium NFT Platform is Rewarding NFT Creators and Users

A recent study shows that the overall value of NFT transactions has gone up over 400% in the last 12 months alone. That’s an increase of $240 million in one year. In that time over 222,000 wallets have been opened up to pay for NFTs or to store digital assets. In terms of sales, they have jumped up over $10.5 billion in the last quarter alone. This represents an 800% increase on the year before.
TECHNOLOGY
Hackernoon

What is the Genuine Value of APIs

This is the first blog post in our series, “Getting APIs on the Blockchain” The term Application Programming Interface* (API) has superseded its original meaning on quite a few occasions. The concept of an API is so inescapable in computer software that it’s ironically difficult to appropriately define it. The term is often linked to the instantly ubiquitous concept of a *subroutine library* in computer science. The idea of a subroutine libraries was first formalized in 1948 by Herman Goldstine and John von Neumann in their treatise *Planning and Coding of Problems for an Electronic Computing Instrument (Part II, Vol III)
COMPUTERS
Hackernoon

The Future of the Internet: Privacy, Censorship, and Equality

Viktor Tron is the founder and team lead of the Ethereum Swarm project. The Swarm project aims to provide an infrastructure for a global digital society. Tron: Decentralized storage is needed for the future of the internet. He also shared insights about the inner workings of Swarm, its strong points, and how the project is crucial for the future of decentralization. Swarm requires payment for the retrieval, upload and storage of content, and allows users to share their data with advertisers in the process of earning income.
INTERNET
decrypt.co

Reddit Building NFT Marketplace to Join Ethereum Token Rewards

It looks like blockchain is coming to Reddit after all. Image: Shutterstock. Reddit is building its own NFT platform, as revealed via a job posting. The online discussion community is also working on scaling its Ethereum-based crypto token rewards program. Popular online discussion community Reddit is planning to build its...
TECHNOLOGY
Hackernoon

Learn the Blockchain Basics With Sovryn: An Outline

Part 1: Determinism Part 2 : "Mining", "Miners", and the Proof of Work algorithm Part 3 : Hashing function Part 4: The 51% attack Part 5: Why Blockchains fork? Part 6: What are transactions? Part 7: Exploring Bitcoin Blocks Part 8: Blockchain Contracts Part 9: Blockchain around the world ...To be continued...
COMPUTERS
martechseries.com

Data-Science Learning Platform to Offer 1-Month Free Access to Online Content

Month-long promotional campaign by 365 Data Science Ltd. to coincide with launch of learning platform’s revamped website. platform for aspiring data science and business analytics professionals, will provide 100% free access to all its online content for a one-month period starting Monday (Oct. 18). “Along with showcasing the features of our new website, 365datascience.com, the campaign will give students and people without prior experience a chance – without cost or commitment – to discover the data science field for the very first time,” Ned Krastev, CEO of 365 Data Science Ltd., says.
COMPUTERS
Hackernoon

Meet the Writer: Hacker Noon's Contributor Max Palacios, AI developer

Max is a data scientist and AI developer leading the development of the SmithBot crypto bot trading algorithms. Max is writing for all kinds of audience in blogs and news sites, but also for peer-reviewed scientific journals. He likes to explain complex topics to outsiders and make them interested in new topics. He also likes to educate people on things he believes they should know to be successful in life. Max: "Assuming the role of your readers can be a challenge. But it's essential to write stories they can understand"
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Weownomy Platform Launches 200 Million (WEOWNS) Staking Reward Program

The world’s first peer-to-peer social media platform with a built in staking rewards program. Weownomy Platform has announced the launch of Liquidity and staking rewards program. The 200 million WEOWNS stake program will be divided into three categories: – Remittance & Crypto trading where there are no transactions fees, participants get an extra amount when sending or receiving money; social media users are incentivized to post, share and interact with content on the Weownomy Platform in order to earn WEOWNS, which can be used as an exchange currency or cashed out into other cryptocurrencies or fiat currencies at any time.
MARKETS
HackerNoon

How To Own A Piece Of The New Web With Web 3.0

Web 3 is the latest wave of the internet that is already changing how users utilize and interact with the web. With Web 3, builders and users can now own pieces of internet services by owning tokens, both fungible and non-fungible (NFTs) NFTs allow web users to own objects which can be pieces of art, music, code, in-game items, governance rights, credential rights, texts, and much more. A community can be the missing link that will help break down hard-to-understand concepts for non-technical users.
INTERNET
zycrypto.com

Multi-Chain DeFi Platform Krystal Launches Token Launchpad, KrystalGo

Krystal, a multi-chain platform that acts as a point of access for people to easily transact with leading protocols on different blockchains, has added a new feature to its user interface via its newly debuted KrystalGO. The launch of the KrystalGO services appears to be in compliance with the platform’s...
TECHNOLOGY
Tech Times

How Blockchain is Disrupting the Future of Social Media Influencers, from Merchandise to Access

The dream of becoming a social media influencer is shared by countless young (and not so young) people. It's the fantasy career choice replacing the dream of being rock stars, models, or astronauts. And in a way, it has elements of each. However, what makes the dream of becoming an influencer so tantalizing is that we see people of all ages, all backgrounds, and if we're honest, all skill levels who have made it big. Some were in the right place at the right time and built their status from a single event, and others have clearly worked for years with single-minded determination in order to build quality content for their audience.
INTERNET
martechseries.com

Newgen Strengthens Mobility Component of Content Services Platform, Launches OmniDocs Mobile 11.0

Enhanced version to provide improved image capture and enhanced user experience. Newgen Software, global provider of digital transformation platform, has launched OmniDocs Mobile 11.0, an upgraded version of its OmniDocs mobile app. The latest version of the software facilitates advanced image processing capabilities for optimized capture and compression. It offers...
CELL PHONES
martechseries.com

Vodra 100% Earnings Monetization Platform for Content Creators to Launch on Leading IDO Launchpad, Starter

Universal $VDR token to liberate online creatives to produce content without restrictive parameters, directly connecting creators with audience donations. Multi-chain, community-driven launchpad Starter, today announced the Initial Dex Offering (IDO) of Vodra, an ad-free entertainment payment ecosystem for content creators to grow and directly monetize their online success. Vodra aims to become a decentralized rewards platform allowing content creators to be supported directly by their audience rather than receiving advertising-based compensation from media conglomerates and private entities based on content viewership, creator fellowship and ad sales. As the online entertainment industry grows, Vodra was created to connect audiences with creators and provide users with a say in the type of entertainment they want to see and support. Garnering creative freedom for content creators, content is not restricted by advertising demands and enigmatic algorithms. The Vodra Platform enables users to send direct payments and appreciation via the platform without a hidden agenda, allowing community participation and representation. Concurrently, users will be able to vote and crowdfund upcoming projects with their Vodra tokens ($VDR). “Content creators have brought us so much informational and entertaining content. Now, more than ever we are seeing creators looking for a platform where they can be fairly compensated for their work and Vodra is here to fill that gap on the blockchain,” said Lionel Iruk, Special Counsel at Starter. “Vodra will be able to provide a platform that allows content creators to have a diverse voice and provide the tools needed to grow their audiences and followers.” Similarly to platforms like Patreon, Vodra will incentivize users to schedule monthly donations and pledges to platform creators with rewards ranging from exclusive content, Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and other incentives all without the high platform fees associated with its competitors. Advantages of using the Vodra Platform include:
MARKETS
Hackernoon

NFTs are the Future of the Creator Economy

A Non-Fungible Token (NFT) is a token that exists on a blockchain and has special token standards. Every token number is unique and protects your rights to a particular digital property. NFTs give a type of proof to customers that they now have real ownership rights to digital assets. Artists and investors can make huge profits with NFT tokens.
MARKETS
