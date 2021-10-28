5 Platforms Rewarding Content Writers with Tokens

Universal $VDR token to liberate online creatives to produce content without restrictive parameters, directly connecting creators with audience donations. Multi-chain, community-driven launchpad Starter, today announced the Initial Dex Offering (IDO) of Vodra, an ad-free entertainment payment ecosystem for content creators to grow and directly monetize their online success. Vodra aims to become a decentralized rewards platform allowing content creators to be supported directly by their audience rather than receiving advertising-based compensation from media conglomerates and private entities based on content viewership, creator fellowship and ad sales. As the online entertainment industry grows, Vodra was created to connect audiences with creators and provide users with a say in the type of entertainment they want to see and support. Garnering creative freedom for content creators, content is not restricted by advertising demands and enigmatic algorithms. The Vodra Platform enables users to send direct payments and appreciation via the platform without a hidden agenda, allowing community participation and representation. Concurrently, users will be able to vote and crowdfund upcoming projects with their Vodra tokens ($VDR). “Content creators have brought us so much informational and entertaining content. Now, more than ever we are seeing creators looking for a platform where they can be fairly compensated for their work and Vodra is here to fill that gap on the blockchain,” said Lionel Iruk, Special Counsel at Starter. “Vodra will be able to provide a platform that allows content creators to have a diverse voice and provide the tools needed to grow their audiences and followers.” Similarly to platforms like Patreon, Vodra will incentivize users to schedule monthly donations and pledges to platform creators with rewards ranging from exclusive content, Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and other incentives all without the high platform fees associated with its competitors. Advantages of using the Vodra Platform include:

