"Do what you love and love doing it": Colby Tunick, ReFocus AI Co-Founder

Love what you do. I love being an herbalist. I love talking about nutrition. I love helping people be their own health advocate. Do I have bad days? Sure. Do I let those days stop me from my true calling? No. I own those bad days, yes, I may even eat a brownie and skip a workout and wallow in front of the TV for some downtime, but then I get my butt back in gear. Don’t let a bad day stop you, use it for what it is, a check in on where you want to make changes, and that’s a gift…it really is, to know what you want and know how to change it.

HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO