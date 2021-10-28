Free Analog Modelled Tape Plugin

Roland has added a virtual clone of the JD-800 to its Cloud platform of plugins. The classic synth was released in 1991 and was a favourite of ’90s dance music producers such as Faithless, Underworld, Pet Shop Boys and 808 State. The original was an answer to the demand from its users for more control and fewer menus that were seen on earlier digital synths. The 800 added controls for almost every function of the synth, similar to an analogue alternative, but featured all the flexibility to digital, which led to extra large stacked oscillators perfect for the dancefloor riffs of the 90s.

