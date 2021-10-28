CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free Analog Modelled Tape Plugin

Cover picture for the articleYum Audio are offering their Flux Lite plugin free as a launch offer. It's an analog modeled tape plugin which they say is "small in size but big in character". It almost has the landfill totems vibe to...

Good Word Analog Life

Big on roast without the bitterness, this leans heavily into floral and low herbal hops that give it a bit of a perfumy essence. It finishes dry and readies the tastebuds for the next sip. John Holl. rating. 95. Price. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Rating. 95. Alcohol. 3.6%. Bottle...
Waves Audio launches sale on Vintage Analog Plugins & Bundles

Waves Audio has announced the launch of a sale on its vintage analog plugins and bundles, offering discounts of up to 90% off for a limited time only. From the award-winning SSL 4000 Collection and CLA Classic Compressors, to the acclaimed Kramer Master Tape and Scheps 73, to Abbey Road plugins such as Reel ADT, Waves’ modeled plugins define the state of the art.
Unable to configure vRNI vCenter Plugin

We've successfully deployed the vCenter Plugin for vRealize Network Insight, if we try to configure it we get this error message:. Our vRNI instance is working fine, we do not have any issues. Any idea ?. Thanks.
Xpander Is A FREE Stereo Widener Plugin By OZ-Soft

OZ-Soft releases Xpander, a freeware stereo widener effect in VST plugin format for Windows and macOS. Xpander is a multi-effect designed to widen and enhance the stereo image. It combines stereo widening, stereo detuning, unison, chorus, ensemble, and EQ to achieve the final result. The interface features three panels (Widener,...
EduTools Plugin 2021.10 Is Available

Version 2021.10 of the EduTools plugin is now out! It comes with new features for the Codeforces and JetBrains Academy integrations, as well as a number of improvements and bug fixes. Read on to learn more!. Codeforces: check out current and upcoming contests. Would you like to give yourself a...
Halloween Sale At Plugin Alliance

Halloween sales are upon us (Black Friday is also not far away) and Plugin Alliance are offering any of their plugins for $29.99 until tomorrow, October 29 at 11:59 PM PST. They have some excellent plugins on site including Brainworx, Shadow Hills, SSL and more - though the following products (and all bundles) are NOT included in this promotion:
Roland adds a ’90s classic to their Cloud plugin service

Roland has added a virtual clone of the JD-800 to its Cloud platform of plugins. The classic synth was released in 1991 and was a favourite of ’90s dance music producers such as Faithless, Underworld, Pet Shop Boys and 808 State. The original was an answer to the demand from its users for more control and fewer menus that were seen on earlier digital synths. The 800 added controls for almost every function of the synth, similar to an analogue alternative, but featured all the flexibility to digital, which led to extra large stacked oscillators perfect for the dancefloor riffs of the 90s.
Kotoist Is A FREE Plugin For Algorithmic Music Composition

Ales Tsurko, an indie developer from Belarus, has released Kotoist, a freeware algorithmic composition plugin based on the Koto programming language. At the moment, a macOS binary is available for download but you need the build the Windows version using the provided source code. Now, as a fair warning, this...
The Best Music You Sent Us: Analog Edition

Welcome to The Best Music You Sent Us, a new semi-monthly series to help you beat the algorithm. Each edition, we’ll be spotlighting listener submissions and under-the-radar artists that caught our ears, and that you need to know about. Here at KCRW, we get sent a lot of digital music....
Waves Creative FX Halloween Sale

Offers from $29.99 & free plugins available 30/10/21. For this weekend only, Waves are offering their Halloween sale with 31 Creative FX Plugins from available from $29.99, and free plugins available for when you spend the following:. Spend $50 - Get 1 FREE Plugin. Spend $90 - Get 2 FREE...
10 Free WordPress Plugins for Extending BuddyPress and bbPress

BuddyPress is a powerful, free plugin that adds community features to your WordPress website. Install it on your site, and you’ll have access to handy features like activity streams, user profiles, notifications, groups, and private messaging. But that’s just the base layer of what BuddyPress can do. bbPress is a...
Plugin Alliance launches Neold Warble tape modulator effect plugin

Plugin Alliance has announced the release of the Neold Warble plugin, a vintage tape modulation and lo-fi effect. With ease, it makes everything you throw at it sound special, warm, and analog. Its three main effect engines can be used by themselves or in combination with each other, thus bridging the gap between ease of use and seamless versatility.
Get 3 Arturia Plugins For Free With Selected Lab Controllers

Right now, when you purchase and register selected Arturia Lab controllers, you’ll get three of the developer’s most popular instrument and FX plugins for free! Offer ends 31st December 2021. What’s On Offer?. For a limited time, purchase an Arturia MiniLab MkII, KeyLab Essential, or KeyLab MkII controller, and get...
SampleScience releases Analog Waveforms Ds free instrument for Decent Sampler

SampleScience has announced the release of Analog Waveforms Ds, a virtual instrument synthesizer based on a sample set of a real analog synthesizer. Each basic waveform of an analog synthesizer has been sampled note-by-note, and each samples is 10 seconds long, giving you an exact replica of analog synthesis sound.
Analog Tales & Analog Nightmares for Kontakt by Karanyi Sounds

Karanyi Sounds has launched its new Kontakt library Analog Tales, a multi-layer synth instrument designed to let you create vintage sounds, modern leads, keys, modulated soundscapes, EDM basses, and more with ease. The extended designer synth features Advanced Smart Random Control, sounds from 4+1 classic and modern synths (Alpha Juno,...
Best WordPress Registration Plugins

WordPress registration plugins make it easy to create an efficient registration and login for your website. You don't need any coding knowledge to use them. With WordPress registration plugins you can create user registration forms, control the registration process, and offer privileges to registered users like premium content. On CodeCanyon...
Dub-SPL4 Is A FREE 4-Band Splitter Plugin By Sound Fingers

Sound Fingers has launched a new 4-band splitter VST plugin called the Dub-SPL4. The plugin is completely FREE, and all you have to do is subscribe to their newsletter to download it. The Dub-SPL4 was designed with live performances in mind, but it works just as well for studio applications....
8dio Releases FREE Soundpaint Plugin + Vintage Steinway Grand Piano

8dio releases Soundpaint, a free sample player plugin that includes a FREE vintage 1928 Steinway Grand Piano instrument. Soundpaint is an analog-style sample engine that has been eight years in the making. When I first heard about Soundpaint, I thought it might be a subscription-based platform, but it’s not. The...
