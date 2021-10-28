CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bacteria Changes, Inflammation Evident in Lower Airways at Age 2

By Yedida Y Bogachkov PhD
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYoung children with cystic fibrosis (CF), relative to age-matched peers with disorders also affecting the lungs, show differences in bacterial communities and inflammation of the lower airways starting at around age 2, a study reported. A lesser variety of bacterial classes and more inflammation in the lower airways —...

