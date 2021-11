The Iowa High School football playoffs resume Friday night (10/29) with games in the round of 16. In 8-man football, Montezuma—ranked number one by Radio Iowa—hosts Audubon, which is ranked eighth by Radio Iowa. Braves Coach John Beck says his team will have to deal with Audubon quarterback Gavin Smith, who has rushed for 36 touchdowns this season and passed for another 12.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 5 DAYS AGO