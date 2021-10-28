People Rescue A Mama Osprey After She Gets Attacked | The Dodo Wild Hearts

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A deer that got caught in a fence in Colorado Springs was rescued from an unusual predicament. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers saved the animal’s life. The deer became trapped in between the metal bars of the fencing. Officers cut the fence and freed the deer.
A group of heroic good Samaritans believe it was fate that brought them together for a dramatic double rescue captured on camera. It happened last month in New Hampshire, after Tom Kehoe and Jay Pichardo saved an elderly woman from her burning house. “I saw the whole kitchen on fire...
This dog was abandoned on the side of the road and was so scared. A man came by to rescue him and slowly he started to trust him and fall in love 💗. Special thanks to the rescuers at Dog Rescue Shelter Mladenovac, Serbia, you can keep up with them on YouTube: thedo.do/dogrescueshelter and Instagram: thedo.do/dogrescueshelterIG.
19-year old Trenton Hammock was hunting Sitka blacktail deer hunting Baranof Island in Southeast Alaska. He had a successful hunt and had just laid some fresh venison down on the ground when he suddenly had to use his .44 magnum revolver to defend himself with and his fresh meat from a hungry brown bear that was over 7-feet tall. Hammock reportedly attempted to first scare the bear off yelling at it and making his presence known and then by firing a warning […]
This little kitty cat would not be denied his nutrition. A Ring doorbell camera shows a delicate house cat get completely fierce when a bobcat tried to invade his space and steal his food. The backstory behind this feline confrontation is funny. The cat's owner is Marsha who has one...
Here's yet another example of a dog doing something incredible in the face of danger. Meet Patch!. Patch lives in a home with husband and wife Richard and Nola Davis along with their two young children. Thanks to this heroic pup, the family escaped a terrible fate that would have seen their lives tragically cut short.
An East Bay woman survived being mauled by a bear while visiting her home in Lake Tahoe over the weekend. She's glad it happened to her rather her grandchild, but she has a warning. She says this was the first time a bear had gotten inside her home and that it was not affected by her screaming.
Every couple has misunderstandings and goes through arguments every now and then, and this is completely normal for all couples. What is not normal is when these arguments turn violent that usually end up with injuries, sometimes even fatal. Unfortunately, the number of such cases in United States has been...
The Brian Laundrie case seems to grow stranger by the day. Recently, a fisherman found a discarded handgun in Fort De Soto. Dog the Bounty Hunter previously attempted to find Laundrie in the location. Additionally, Brian appeared in a couple’s selfie at the park just days before Gabby Petito’s family reported her missing. The Laundrie family often camped there.
A wild darter with a stocking caught in her beak was rescued by Rowley Goonan and taken to a vet. When she came back, someone had stolen her home!
A kitten wriggled her way into the heart of a woman, who cared for her after she was rescued from a storm. Earlier this year, One Cat At A Time, a rescue group in Québec, Canada, was contacted about a kitten abandoned in a bag at a parking lot in Mirabel.
A California zipline employee fell 100 feet to his death after sacrificing himself to save a stranded woman stuck on the zipline as he worried they might both fall under their combined weight. The incident took place on Saturday at the La Jolla Zip Zoom Zipline on the La Jolla Indian Reservation in the Pauma Valley in southern California, between Los Angeles and San Diego.Joaquin Romero was helping a woman on the platform get hooked into the gear when she slid onto the line. Mr Romero, 34, reportedly grabbed onto the harness to stop her from going further but was...
Mary and her rescue partner Ash came across an abandoned mansion with several kittens living there. The two of them teamed up together to rescue the kittens and all of their parents. Ash got the adults fixed and taken care of, while Mary took in all of the kittens. Some of the kittens were very spicy, but finally ended up caving into the love Mary showed them each day!
Officials said a man was rescued from Lone Peak after he had a heart attack while hiking Saturday. Lone Peak Fire District members said Utah County Sheriff Search and Rescue and a Department of Public Safety helicopter aided in the rescue. They said the patient had been hiking for a...
Rescue pittie talks just like a person to her parents. After an injury, she knew exactly how to tell them she was going to be OK 💜.
A stricken cat who spent three days stuck in a huge oak tree after chasing squirrels has been rescued by the RSPCA and the fire service. Ruben’s owner, Amanda Holland, had tried in vain to coax her pet down from the tree near her home in Kenwick Springs, Ellesmere, after he ran up it in pursuit of the squirrels.
1-year-old mama dog turns into a puppy again once her babies are safe 💕.
When this baby sparrow is ready to fly off on her own, she keeps flying back to her rescuers — so she goes to the beach with them now 💛.
