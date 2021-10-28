Scott Lervold

Henderson Brothers is pleased to welcome Christine Scott as an Associate Account Manager in our Commercial Lines Division. She brings over 30 years of independent insurance agency experience. Christine was hired in January of 2021.
Miller Nash is pleased to welcome rising construction attorney Scott MacDonald to the firm’s Seattle office. MacDonald joins the firm’s established construction team where he will focus his practice on public and private construction contracting and all areas of construction litigation. He joins a strong Pacific Northwest construction team focused on providing general contractors, subcontractors, design professionals and owners with comprehensive support and tailored client service.
A new initiative is underway to connect investors and entrepreneurs in an effort to solve local community challenges brought on by the pandemic. Aided by a $950,000 grant from the U.S. Economic Development Association’s SPRINT Challenge, Dallas-based impact investor Champion Impact Capital has launched Spark North Texas, an investment platform aimed at funding ideas that will better the lives of local residents.
Home is where the opportunity is. Denim-turned-lifestyle retailer Gap is adding a new dimension to its partnership with Walmart with an exclusive range of furniture.
Gap Home Furniture, which will begin rolling out in the coming weeks on Walmart.com, will consist of over 150 furniture items, including couches, ottomans, TV stands, headboards, rugs and more. Pieces blend inspirations from mid-century design with Scandinavian simplicity and comfort and Gap’s signature navy blue.
Highlights in the collection include an upholstered Barrel chair in navy or faux leather, tufted headboards in neutral shades of gray and cream, and indoor area rugs—many made with 100 percent...
A 111,384-square-foot office building in Culver City, California, has sold for $56 million. Located at 3000 S. Robertson Blvd., the four-story property sits right off the 10 freeway near the Metro Expo Line in a neighborhood with 50 restaurants and bars and a dozen hotels nearby, as well as the Ivy Station and Platform developments. Apple, Amazon and HBO have also set up shop close by. Tenants in the building include Kaiser Permanente and WeWork.
Driving through Hickory, North Carolina, infrastructure improvements and new developments can be seen occurring throughout the city. A new gateway leaf structure at the exit to Highway 70 from U.S. 321 lets visitors know they have arrived in Hickory. Newly paved and redesigned streets are throughout the city, as well as Hickory’s first roundabout to keep traffic moving in the downtown area is nearly complete.
Today, Keer America’s manufacturing plants are capable of producing 1,000,000 pounds of 100 percent U.S. cotton yarn per week, including KPOE, Combed and Carded Ring-Spun and Amsler yarns. They also plan to add two new independent production facilities on their 165-acre property in Indian Land, South Carolina. Facilities that ill create at least 500 American jobs. Keer America entered the U.S. textile industry market in 2013. In 2015, they began their ﬁrst Open End production of high-quality yarns using 100 percent U.S. cotton. Soon after, in 2018, Keer America expanded productions and launched a new state-of-the-art ring spinning operation.
By joining...
We're introducing you to our 40 Under 40 honorees. Michael Wisby started his company in late 2017, and has been its full-time CEO since May 2019. Sacramento-based Two Trees PPC offers digital marketing assistance for local small businesses. Wisby has a background in search engine marketing and digital advertising. Before...
Designed by Conrad Architects, Toorak Garden Residence is a contemporary interpretation of classic European garden villas, think of a symmetrical building arranged around a central axis. The rhythmic and solid geometry is impressive and blends in perfectly with the surrounding landscape. The home’s property is nestled among some of Melbourne’s most historic homes.
Menin Development has acquired Crane's Beach House Boutique Hotel and Luxury Villas in Delray Beach in a deal that marks the company's second hotel in its hospitality expansion. Crane's Beach house, at 82 Gleason St., has 28 rooms, villas, a tiki bar and two pools. The luxury villa was built...
Woodbury is set to become the second city in the U.S. to get a new Golf Galaxy concept promising an "elevated experience for golfers." Golf Galaxy Performance Center is opening Friday within the Tamarack Village Shopping Center. The 17,000-square-foot space was formerly part of a Big Lots store. Woodbury has...
Silicon Valley's unicorn herd added a new member on Thursday when data management software company Reltio Inc. took in a $120 million funding round. The Redwood City startup's valuation jumped to $1.7 billion in the late-stage round led by Brighton Park Capital. That's more than triple the $425 million valuation it had when it raised its most recent previous venture round in May 2018.
In a pandemic, gloves pretty much sell themselves. Zoomget, a startup that sells disposable gloves online, the past two years have held incredible growth. In 2020, Zoomget multiplied its revenue by nearly 10 times year over year. Zoomget launched in 2017, when founders saw that most glove manufacturers weren’t selling...
Three decades in, and DSW remains a mainstay in the footwear segment – but the brand’s continued success is rooted in its growth mindset and ever-changing, diversified product assortment.
Launched in 1969 by the Shonac Corporation, headquartered in Columbus, OH, the company’s first step was opening seven leased shoe departments across the state. Just over 20 years later, Shonac Corp. opened its first brick-and-mortar DSW store in Dublin, OH – and after decades of continued success in operating hundreds of stores across the U.S., DSW Inc. went public in 2005.
After launching DSW.com in 2008, the brand set its sights on advancing omnichannel shopping experiences – inclusive of the launch of its DSW mobile app – and significant expansion. In 2018, DSW Inc. acquired both Town Shoes, Camuto Group, and a year later, changed its name to Designer Brands (NYSE: DBI) to reflect its varied portfolio.
And in 2021, DSW announced the exclusive distribution of Hush Puppies in North America.
Today, the brand operates a portfolio of retail concepts in nearly 700 locations under the DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse®, The Shoe Company®, and Shoe Warehouse® banners.
Celebrate the accomplishments of this year's class of the Metro Atlanta area's rising stars. We'll honor 40 young movers and shakers who are scaling the ranks, making a mark in their industries, and leading in their communities.
Businesses of any size could be a target of fraud — and the worst part is, it comes in many forms. Since the start of the pandemic, there has been an increase in a specific type of fraud called business email compromise (BEC), according to Bethany Rambo Cleland, senior vice president and director of treasury management sales at Academy Bank, in this podcast.
