Thumbing through the voters’ pamphlet is a monumental task. Very little is known about topics and candidates, yet we all want to do the right thing. The county charter is up for grabs this election cycle, and major changes to the charter are proposed by a charter committee. Maps are shown of existing Clark County Council Districts, 1, 2, 3 and 4, followed by proposed changes to that map, creating Districts 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5. Look carefully at the maps and you’ll see the numbers don’t jive. You’ll also see the rural population’s power at the polls severely reduced, if this charter change is passed.

CLARK COUNTY, WA ・ 9 DAYS AGO