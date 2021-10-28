CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Devastating diagnosis: How a couple beat COVID restrictions to be together

By Kyle Inskeep WKRC
WKRC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI (WKRC) - When a marriage is tested by COVID...

local12.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WKTV

Couple, together more than 60 years, dies from Covid, an hour apart

Joe and Joanne Barbero's love story survived two massive heart attacks, cancer, diabetes, two centuries and two millennia. "Our parents told us plenty of times over the years, they've always wanted to go together. My parents were inseparable for 62 years, they raised eight kids," said the couple's son, Sal Barbero.
RELATIONSHIPS
vestaviavoice.com

Vestavia Hills family works together to overcome seizure diagnosis

When her daughter Pearl was 8 years old, Lori Ennis started noticing her staring into space, with the episodes growing more and more frequent. After finding a doctor at Children’s of Alabama hospital, Pearl, now 15, was diagnosed with absence seizures, which are non-convulsive, but she and her family have yet to find medication to effectively treat them. The best they can do is to try and slow them down, Ennis said.
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
WKRC

Cincinnati Children's begins vaccinating children ages 5-11

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Children’s Hospital will start vaccinating children 5 to 11-years-old on Wednesday. The Medical Center received its first shipment of the low-dose Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday as the CDC gave final approval. Additional shipments of the vaccine have been ordered and are expected to arrive soon, according...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Local
Ohio Society
Cincinnati, OH
Coronavirus
Cincinnati, OH
Health
Cincinnati, OH
Society
City
Cincinnati, OH
Local
Ohio Health
Daily Mail

Fully vaccinated Florida father, 58 - whose family said he had NO pre-existing conditions - dies of COVID-19 after spending a month in the hospital

A fully vaccinated Florida father has died from COVID-19 despite having no underlying conditions, according to his family. Vincent Konidare, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, passed way on September 19 after spending a month in the hospital battling the disease. This in spite of the fact that Konidare had received...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wemagazineforwomen.com

Couples That Play Together Stay Together

FUN. Many people in relationships have underestimated the importance of fun. Couples often wistfully remember the activities and excitement at the beginning of their relationship – all that fun! However, we have had couples in therapy who have to think long and hard to remember fun activities from early in their relationship. As life moves on and people become busier with their overscheduled lives, they can take each other for granted. Fun often becomes secondary, almost trivial in comparison to responsibilities. In reality, researchers are finding fun is far from trivial in healthy relationships. In fact, researchers found that the happiest couples report having a higher level of fun in their relationship.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Wkrc
YourArlington

A diagnosis of ALS leaves couple in need

UPDATED: Every evening, Sue Thompson and her husband, Jeff, drink a toast. Whether or not they have a glass of wine, it’s to give thanks that they have been given another day despite challenges that have left them in disbelief. About a year ago, Jeff Thompson, a carpenter who does...
ARLINGTON, MA
llu.edu

COVID and the holidays: gathering together safely

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released new recommendations for how to safely celebrate the holidays, and some key points include: get vaccinated, wear a mask if not vaccinated, and ventilate gathering spaces. “The holidays can be such a special time for families, and many want to be...
LOMA LINDA, CA
WKRC

CDC votes to approve COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5-11

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Tuesday approved the next step in getting COVID-19 vaccine shots into the arms of younger children. Pfizer had requested the CDC expand its guidelines to now include its COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 years old. Researchers made a compelling argument Tuesday for vaccinating this age group.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WKRC

Pediatric COVID-19 vaccine doses already in Ohio

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Children ages five to eleven can now get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Director of the Ohio Department of Health Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said it's going to be a staggered release process that will take place over the next few days and weeks. This first shipment includes about...
OHIO STATE
CBS Detroit

I Died For 45 Minutes And Came Back To Life

Today, Dr. Oz explores medical miracles that science cannot fully explain. One woman opens up about her unbelievable experience when her heart stopped for 45 minutes at the exact time her daughter was giving birth in the same hospital. She tells Dr. Oz why she believes she survived. We also speak to the doctor who resuscitated her, saving her life, and finds her recovery astounding.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy