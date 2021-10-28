Devastating diagnosis: How a couple beat COVID restrictions to be together

FUN. Many people in relationships have underestimated the importance of fun. Couples often wistfully remember the activities and excitement at the beginning of their relationship – all that fun! However, we have had couples in therapy who have to think long and hard to remember fun activities from early in their relationship. As life moves on and people become busier with their overscheduled lives, they can take each other for granted. Fun often becomes secondary, almost trivial in comparison to responsibilities. In reality, researchers are finding fun is far from trivial in healthy relationships. In fact, researchers found that the happiest couples report having a higher level of fun in their relationship.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 3 DAYS AGO