NFL

WATCH: Chiefs RB Darrel Williams mic'd up against Titans in Week 7

By Charles Goldman
USA Today
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDarrel Williams was the latest player to be mic’d up for the Kansas City Chiefs, providing some unique audio from the team’s Week 7 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Fresh off a big performance in Week 6 against the Washington Football Team, Williams would see a very different game at Nissan...

chiefswire.usatoday.com

ClutchPoints

BREAKING: Titans make Adrian Peterson decision after Derrick Henry’s injury

It was reported earlier Monday that the Tennessee Titans were going to work out veteran running back Adrian Peterson after the Derrick Henry injury news. Apparently the Titans have already seen enough, as Peterson is getting signed to the practice squad with the intention of elevating him up to the 53-man roster, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport and ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
NFL
