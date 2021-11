WAREHAM - Wareham's Council on Aging announces its activities for the month of November. Visit the town’s website for updated information and to see a copy of the Senior Beacon for a schedule of the daily activities at https://www.wareham.ma.us/council-aging. (Please note: some dates and times have been changed after the November Beacon went to press.) All activities take place in the Multiservice Center at 48 Marion Road unless otherwise noted. The Council on Aging office hours are Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. Masks must be worn in all town buildings.

