Politics

Vacancy Notice: Soldiers Memorial Commission

shrewsburyma.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Town Manager is seeking two (2) qualified individuals interested in serving on the Soldiers Memorial Commission to fill two (2) vacant seats with terms...

shrewsburyma.gov

newstalk941.com

Putnam Planning Commission Looking To Fill Vacancy

Putnam County’s Planning Commission is looking to fill a newly-vacant seat. Planning Director Kevin Rush said that they are looking for an open-minded, ethical individual. He said that a development background is not required. “Sometimes it is handy to have people of different backgrounds,” Rush said. “Some people who have...
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
Plumas County News

Special Vacancy Notice, ARPD board

This notice is to announce a vacancy has occurred on the Almanor Recreation and Park District Board. The remaining Almanor Recreation and Park District Board Members plan to fill the vacancy of Shane Bergmann, whose term ends on December 3, 2021. The appointed individual will hold office until the next Uniform District Election or December 3, 2023.
POLITICS
tillamookheadlightherald.com

Vacancies on Tourism Advisory Committee

The Tillamook County Board of Commissioners is accepting applications to fill vacancies on the Tillamook County Tourism Advisory Committee. The board is seeking one citizen-at-large member to represent South County and one lodging provider to represent Central County. The Tourism Advisory Committee is composed of nine members who review tourism-related grant applications, advise the Board of Commissioners on proposed policies for the use of Tillamook County Transient Lodging Tax (TLT) funds and other matters involving tourism or tourism-related facilities.
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
shrewsburyma.gov

Vacancy Notice: Council on Aging

The Council on Aging consists of seven (7) persons appointed for staggered terms and is responsible for the coordinating or carrying out of programs designed to meet the needs of the aging in coordination with the programs of the Executive Officer of Alder Affairs as further set forth in Article 4-L of the Town By-Laws and G.L. c.40, s.8B. The Council meets monthly throughout the year in addition to special meetings depending on the workload of the Council.
POLITICS
wtvbam.com

Patty Degroot appointed to fill Coldwater Planning Commission vacancy

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Coldwater Mayor Tom Kramer has appointed Patty Degroot to fill the opening that was created recently on the Coldwater Planning Commission when Chair Aloha Miller announced her retirement. Degroot’s appointment was approved by the Coldwater City Council during their meeting on Monday night. Her term will...
COLDWATER, MI
KTVZ

City of Redmond seeks to fill vacancies on committees, commissions

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The City of Redmond is seeking applications to fill current and upcoming vacancies on several city committees and commissions. Applications for youth ex-officio positions are also being accepted. Youth ex-officio positions were to encourage youth involvement in city business and to create an opportunity for them to voice their concerns and ideas on community issues.
REDMOND, OR
cityofbelvedere.org

CITY OF BELVEDERE NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING OF THE PLANNING COMMISSION

NOTE: This is not an agenda. The agenda will be posted/available the Friday before the meeting. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at 6:30 p.m., the Planning Commission of the City of Belvedere will hold a Remote Meeting via Zoom to consider actions and reports including the following:
TIBURON, CA
News Break
Politics
cityofypsilanti.com

PUBLIC NOTICE: Historic District Commission Virtual Meeting

The Ypsilanti Historic District Commission (HDC) will hold A Virtual Meeting on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at 7 p.m. The Regular HDC Meeting is being held virtual in order to prevent the spread of COVID 19. The meeting can be attended through the below link, or through the below toll-free...
YPSILANTI, MI
Powell Tribune

Board vacancy

The Powell Recreation District has one “at-large” position due to a resignation, to fill an unexpired term of office, such term to be effective until December 31, 2023. Any resident within Park School District #1 boundaries having interest in community recreation programs and activities may apply. Interested individuals should contact...
POWELL, WY
shrewsburyma.gov

Shrewsbury Wayfinding RFP

The Town of Shrewsbury is seeking Request for Proposals for the fabrication and installation of Wayfinding signs in the Town Center. Documents for the Wayfinding RFP will be available STARTING on November 3, 2021 at The Shrewsbury Bid Postings Website. The Town of Shrewsbury Request for pricing, clearly marked "WAYFINDING...
SHREWSBURY, MA
Marietta Daily Journal

Doss, Quick reelected with Beeman filling City Commission vacancy

Elania Beeman was elected to her first term on the Rome City Commission and Randy Quick and long time commissioner Jamie Doss were reelected. Results, which were in and tabulated by just before 9 p.m. Tuesday, showed the three at the top vote getters for the Ward 3 race. Doss...
ELECTIONS
hellowoodlands.com

100th Anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier combined with a Veterans Day Celebration at the Montgomery County Veterans Memorial Park

CONROE, TX – The Montgomery County Veterans Memorial Commission (MCVMC) is hosting multiple events in recognition of Veterans Day Wed, Nov. 10th thru Thursday, Nov. 11th at the Montgomery County Veterans Memorial Park, located at #1 Freedom Blvd in Conroe, Texas, adjacent to the Montgomery County Central Library and the Lone Star Monument and Historical Flag Park.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Election: Residents Vote ‘Yes’ On Rent Control

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul residents voted Tuesday to pass a rent control policy that will be one of the most stringent in the nation. The initiative, which has 53% approval with all precincts reporting, caps annual rent increases in the city at 3%, with only certain exceptions for property tax increases and major improvements. Advocates say the policy will protect low-income renters from unfair profiteering, specifically for renters of color. Opponents, however, said that rent control will hurt housing development in the city, leading to only higher prices for renters. Prior to election day, Mayor Melvin Carter said he would vote in support of the measure. The mayor is projected to win re-election, as he amassed more than 60% of first-round votes Tuesday night. For a look at the results of other top Twin Cities races, click here.   More On WCCO.com: Minneapolis City Council Races: Unofficial Winners Declared In All Wards Eight-Foot Wall Of Junk At Hoarder’s House To Be Cleaned Up By City Of Los Angeles Lakeville Police Asking For Public’s Help Identifying Road Rage Assault Suspect Twin Cities School District Makes Historic Pledge To Have 20% Of Lunch Menu Plant-Based By 2024
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
montanarightnow.com

Final results for Missoula and Flathead County Municipal General Elections

MISSOULA, Mont. - The final results are in for the Nov. 2, 2021 Missoula County Municipal General Election. As of midnight, Nov. 3, in Missoula County, 39,273 ballots were cast out of 88,139 registered voters, with a voter turnout of 44.56%. Incumbent mayor John Engen, Missoula's longest serving mayor, won...
MISSOULA, MT
West Linn Tidings

Clackamas County allocates $2.23M to emergency sheltering

American Rescue Plan Act funds boost efforts toward supportive housing servicesClackamas County commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved allocating approximately $2.23 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding to provide emergency shelters for unhoused community members. Funded through the American Rescue Plan Act, passed in March to promote post-pandemic economic recovery, the allocation will cover the cost of 43 additional units in a transitional housing model developed by the county's Health, Housing and Human Services Department staff. The model, which utilizes hotels and motels for transitional sheltering, is the latest project funded through $40,631,961 in ARPA dollars the county received in May....
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR

