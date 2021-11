As the coffin lid closes on another month, we dig up a fresh batch of new albums to round out October. Philly cornerstones The War on Drugs present I Don’t Live Here Anymore, the shimmering follow-up to their Grammy-winning breakthrough. As she closes in on the 30th anniversary of her solo debut, Tori Amos is looking ahead on Ocean to Ocean. Billy Bragg‘s The Million Things That Never Happened offers some of the punk poet’s most pointed observations. Drawing inspiration from marathon viewings of ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ and ‘In Search of…,’ Marissa Nadler conjures spirits of her own on The Path of the Clouds.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO